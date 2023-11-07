Pope Francis Urges Christians to Embrace the Battle for Holiness

Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, has recently released a new book titled “Holy, not Worldly. God’s Grace Saves Us from Interior Corruption.” This book contains an article that dates back to 1991, in which the Pope addresses the issue of corruption and sin. In addition, it includes a letter that he wrote to the priests of the Diocese of Rome in August 2023.

In the preface of his book, Pope Francis emphasizes the importance of the battle for holiness in the Christian life. He describes this battle as an internal combat against the temptation to close ourselves off and resist the love of God. It is a struggle that, when overcome, brings immense joy and illuminates our existence with the infinite grace of God.

One of the main challenges that Pope Francis highlights is the battle against spiritual worldliness. He warns against the dangers of paganism disguised in ecclesiastical clothing. This form of worldliness, although it may appear sacred, ultimately leads to idolatry and hinders our recognition of God as the Lord and liberator of our lives.

Despite the formidable nature of this battle, Pope Francis reassures his readers that victory has already been achieved through Jesus Christ. By conquering sin through his death and rising again, Jesus has made it possible for us to experience transformation and become new individuals.

For Pope Francis, the cross symbolizes the limitless love of Jesus. It serves as a criterion for all Christian faith and reminds us of the importance of selfless love, even for the most sinful among us. The Pope quotes Blessed Pierre Claverie, the bishop of Oran, who stated that the Church finds its strength, vitality, and fruitfulness in its proximity to the cross.

In collecting and presenting these two essays in his book, Pope Francis aims to emphasize the urgent need for the Church to remain vigilant and fight against spiritual worldliness. He argues that holiness should be the central focus for all believers, as it represents an unwavering commitment to the cross of Jesus and a rejection of self-sufficiency.

In conclusion, Pope Francis encourages Christians to embrace the battle for holiness in their daily lives. He reminds them that true fulfillment and happiness can only be achieved through a constant desire to remain attached to the cross of Jesus and to resist the enemy who tempts us with self-sufficiency. By doing so, believers can open themselves up to the transformative power of God and embark on a journey toward full and serene happiness.