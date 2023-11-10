The Legendary Shipwreck and Its Priceless Treasures

In a thrilling quest that captivates the world, the renowned “Holy Grail of shipwrecks” is set to be retrieved from the depths of the ocean, along with its treasures estimated to be worth up to a staggering $20 billion in today’s currency. The Colombian government has declared the urgent recovery of the San Jose, a Spanish galleon, which was aggressively sunk by the British navy in the year 1708 near the port of Cartagena.

The sunken vessel is said to have carried an immense fortune, including an astonishing 200 tonnes of silver, emeralds, and a jaw-dropping eleven million gold coins. The discovery of the wreck in November 2015 left Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos astounded, proclaiming it to be “the most valuable treasure ever found in human history.”

Deep-sea divers from the Colombian navy uncovered the San Jose lying at an astounding depth of nearly 3,100 feet beneath the ocean’s surface. Remarkably, the pictures taken by these divers in the past year reveal an exceptionally preserved wreckage, defying the passage of over three centuries sitting on the ocean floor.

The Colombian government plans to bring the ship and its invaluable cargo to the surface before President Gustavo Petro’s term concludes in 2026. Nonetheless, complications are expected to arise regarding the rightful owners of this remarkable bounty. In 1981, a U.S. salvage consortium named Glocca Morra claimed to have located the San Jose, an assertion disputed by the Colombian government. According to the government, their independent discovery of the galleon in 2015, at an undisclosed location, contradicts the consortium’s claim.

Glocca Morra insists on their entitlement to a $10 billion reward from the Colombian government, asserting that they have provided the exact coordinates of the shipwreck. Currently, the arbitration case regarding this dispute is unfolding in London, as reported by Bloomberg.

The San Jose, a vessel under the ownership of the Spanish crown, sank when confronted by the British Navy during the War of the Spanish Succession. It symbolized a painful tragedy due to the loss of six hundred sailors, leaving only eleven survivors among the tempestuous waves.

As the ship lay in its eternal resting place, it became a cherished time capsule encapsulating the opulence of its era. Images retrieved last year exhibit sections of the ship adorned with algae and shellfish, alongside remnants of the hull’s frame. Within these haunting depths, one could witness the captivating sight of the San Jose’s precious cargo, including gleaming gold ingots, coins, and intricate Seville-made cannons from 1655. The remnants of an intact Chinese dinner service, porcelain crockery, pottery, and glass bottles further paint a vivid picture of the ship’s rich voyage.

Colombian Minister of Culture Juan David Correa has emphasized that President Petro considers the timely recovery of the ship as a top priority. In a statement to Bloomberg, Mr. Correa explained, “The president has urged us to accelerate our efforts.” It appears that the world will soon witness the resurrection of this legendary shipwreck, revealing not only a valuable historical relic but also an archeological marvel that has captured the imagination of many across the globe.

