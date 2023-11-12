The Priceless Remains of the San Jose: A Historic Recovery Awaits

The legendary story of the San Jose, often referred to as the “Holy Grail of shipwrecks,” is about to embark on a new chapter. Resting at the bottom of the ocean since its untimely demise in 1708, this Spanish galleon carries with it an estimated $20 billion in treasures. Now, with the Colombian government’s declaration of an urgency to recover the ship, the world eagerly anticipates the retrieval of this invaluable piece of history.

Deep beneath the surface, the San Jose remains steadfast in its preservation. Despite spending over three centuries at the mercy of the ocean’s depths, the wreck retains its magnificence. Pictures captured by Colombian navy divers in 2015 unveil a perfectly conserved vessel, a testament to the endurance of its structure and the stories it carries.

However, as the Colombian government prepares for the historic recovery, the question of rightful ownership looms. A salvage consortium named Glocca Morra claims to have discovered the San Jose in 1981, contending that they deserve a significant share of the spoils. Yet, the government dismisses their assertions, asserting that it was their own team of divers who independently stumbled upon the sunken treasure in 2015, at a different location which remains undisclosed.

This dispute has led to an ongoing arbitration case in London, where Glocca Morra is demanding $10 billion from the Colombian government. Both sides await a resolution as the fate of the San Jose hangs in the balance, representing not only a clash of claims but also a struggle for the legacy it embodies.

Beyond the legal battles, Spain and Bolivia’s indigenous Qhara Qhara nation seek a stake in the ship’s riches. They argue that the Spanish crown, who owned the galleon at the time of its sinking, coerced their people into mining the very metals that now lie at the heart of this incredible treasure.

The San Jose itself tells a story of war and conquest. Sailing under the Spanish flag, the 62-gun galleon garnered attention during the War of the Spanish Succession. Intercepted by a British squadron off Cartagena, the vessel met its tragic end on June 8, 1708, taking with it the lives of all but 11 of its 600 sailors. Evidenced by the recovered remains, the San Jose carried a bounty of gold, silver, emeralds, and precious stones, plundered from the Americas and destined for Spain.

As the recovery operation looms closer, the world holds its breath in anticipation. The untold mysteries and immeasurable historical significance concealed within the San Jose’s hallowed embrace are about to see the light of day once more. President Gustavo Petro’s push for expedited retrieval underscores the importance of this endeavor, and the global audience eagerly awaits the unveiling of an ancient marvel that holds the key to our past.

