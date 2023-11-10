The Legendary Lost Ship and its Priceless Treasures

The world is abuzz with excitement as preparations are underway to recover the legendary “Holy Grail of shipwrecks” from the depths of the ocean. The Colombian government has declared that the sunken vessel, the San Jose, along with its estimated $20 billion worth of treasures, will be brought to the surface as a matter of urgency.

The San Jose met its tragic fate in 1708 when it was mercilessly sunk by the British navy off the port of Cartagena. On board the ill-fated ship were 200 tonnes of silver, emeralds, and a staggering eleven million gold coins. The treasure is considered one of the most valuable discoveries in the history of humanity.

After lying undiscovered for centuries, the San Jose was miraculously found by a team of navy divers in November 2015, resting nearly 3,100 feet beneath the ocean’s surface. Astonishingly, the wreck remains remarkably well-preserved despite the passage of more than three centuries. Pictures captured by the navy divers last year attest to the ship’s pristine condition.

The Colombian government has vowed that the recovery operation will take place before President Gustavo Petro concludes his term of office in 2026. However, with great treasure comes great dispute. The question of who holds rightful ownership of the bounty is expected to spark intense debate. In 1981, a US salvage consortium known as Glocca Morra claimed to have located the San Jose. Yet, the Colombian government dismissed this assertion, affirming that its own team of divers independently discovered the galleon in 2015 at a different undisclosed location.

Currently, Glocca Morra is embroiled in a legal battle with the Colombian government, demanding $10 billion in compensation and seeking a share of the treasure. This arbitration case is being heard in London, according to unnamed sources. Meanwhile, the Colombian Minister of Culture, Juan David Correa, has refuted Glocca Morra’s claims, stating that the government’s team investigated the coordinates provided by the consortium but found no trace of the San Jose at those specific locations.

Adding to the complexity of the ownership dispute, Spain and Bolivia’s indigenous Qhara Qhara nation also lay claim to the ship. Citing historical grievances, they argue that the Spanish coerced their people into mining the precious metals used in the San Jose’s extravagant cargo.

The San Jose was a majestic 62-gun and three-masted galleon owned by the Spanish crown during its ill-fated encounter with the British Navy. The ship was on its way back to Spain from the Americas when it was intercepted on 8 June 1708 during the War of the Spanish Succession. Tragically, only eleven of the 600 sailors on board survived the devastating sinking.

As the recovery efforts gain momentum, the world eagerly anticipates the unveiling of the long-lost treasures hidden within the bowels of the San Jose. Gold ingots, coins, cannons, and even an intact Chinese dinner service lie patiently, waiting to emerge from their watery grave. The Colombian government, spurred on by President Petro, remains steadfast in its commitment to expedite the recovery, ensuring that this historic moment will soon mesmerize the world once more.

FAQ

What is the estimated value of the treasures aboard the San Jose?

The treasures aboard the San Jose are believed to be worth up to $20 billion in today’s money. When was the San Jose discovered?

The San Jose was discovered by a team of navy divers in November 2015. Who owns the San Jose and its treasures?

There is an ongoing dispute over the ownership of the San Jose and its treasures. Glocca Morra, a US salvage consortium, claims ownership, while the Colombian government and Spain also lay claim. Are there any surviving artifacts from the San Jose? Yes, artifacts such as gold ingots, coins, cannons, and an intact Chinese dinner service have been discovered near the sunken ship.

Source: BBC