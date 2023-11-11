Holy Grail of Shipwrecks: Colombia’s Quest for a $20 Billion Fortune

Colombia has embarked on an ambitious mission to recover a long-lost treasure from the depths of the Caribbean Sea. Dubbed the “holy grail of shipwrecks,” the Spanish galleon San José holds a fortune estimated to be worth as much as $20 billion. However, the ownership of this remarkable treasure is shrouded in legal complexity, fueling an ongoing court battle.

President Gustavo Petro has made it a top priority for his administration to exhume the San José before his term ends in 2026. In a bid to expedite the process, he has called for a public-private partnership to tackle the challenging task of bringing the 62-gun, three-masted ship to the surface. This ambitious endeavor reflects Petro’s determination to unearth this historical marvel.

The San José met its tragic fate on June 8, 1708, during a fierce battle against British ships in the War of the Spanish Succession. With 600 crew members on board, the galleon sank to the ocean floor, becoming a legend whose whereabouts remained unknown for centuries. It wasn’t until 2015 that the wreck was finally discovered and photographed, lying approximately 2,000 feet beneath the surface.

The immense wealth contained within the San José has garnered it the well-deserved title of the “holy grail of shipwrecks.” The treasure is said to include an astounding hoard of gold, silver, and emeralds, valued anywhere between $4 billion and $20 billion. However, the question of ownership remains fiercely contested.

One primary issue revolves around who is credited with the discovery of the treasure. In 1981, the US company Glocca Morra claimed to have found the sunken riches and even provided the coordinates to Colombia under the promise that they would be entitled to half of the fortune upon its recovery. Nevertheless, in 2015, Colombia’s navy announced the discovery of the San José at a different location, raising conflicting claims.

Sea Search Armada, formerly Glocca Morra, maintains that Colombia stumbled upon part of the same debris field they had found 34 years earlier. Pursuing legal action under the US-Colombia Trade Promotion Agreement, they demand their rightful share of the treasure, estimated at $10 billion. However, Colombia contests their assertions, stating that their researchers examined the provided coordinates and found no evidence of a shipwreck.

As the legal battle ensues, Colombia’s determination to retrieve the San José remains unwavering. President Petro’s call to expedite the process reflects the nation’s recognition of the cultural and historical significance of this sunken treasure. If successful, the recovery of the San José will not only unveil an unprecedented wealth but also shed light on a pivotal moment in maritime history.

