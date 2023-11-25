Insights into the Release of Yaffa Adar, a Holocaust Survivor Who Was Captured by Hamas

Yaffa Adar, an extraordinary 85-year-old great-grandmother, recently made headlines as one of the first 13 hostages released by Hamas on Friday. Adar, a survivor of the Holocaust, gained infamy after images of her being abducted by Hamas in a golf cart circulated widely. This incident shook the world, with many expressing concern for Adar’s well-being and questioning her awareness due to her age.

Despite her age, Adar has shown remarkable resilience throughout her life. Her family, which includes three children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, emphasized that she was fully aware of the situation, contrary to speculation. According to her granddaughter, Adar possessed a calm demeanor during the abduction, which led some to believe she was unaware of the severity of the events unfolding around her.

Adar’s strong spirit was evident even during her captivity. While her family members lived in fear, knowing Adar didn’t have access to her essential medication for blood pressure and chronic pain, they drew inspiration from her unwavering strength. Adva, Adar’s granddaughter, expressed admiration for her grandmother’s resilience, referring to her as a “strong lady” in the face of adversity.

Throughout her life, Adar faced unimaginable challenges, having survived the Holocaust. Despite these hardships, she remained tenacious and unyielding. As she grew older and struggled with mobility limitations, she found solace in staying connected with her family online. Living near the Gaza Strip in Nir Oz, a kibbutz, Adar’s ability to communicate with her loved ones through social media and instant messaging platforms became a lifeline in recent years.

The release of Yaffa Adar provides a glimmer of hope and relief for her family, who anxiously awaited her safe return. While her physical condition remains unknown as of now, her family mentioned that Adar continued to exude vitality, finding joy in reading and sharing her thoughts on Facebook. Her ability to adapt to the digital age serves as a testament to her resilience and determination to stay connected with her loved ones.

