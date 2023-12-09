New Article: Hollywood Celebrities Unknowingly Involved in a Covert Campaign to Discredit Zelensky

An undisclosed organization with pro-Russia sentiments has recently been recruiting well-known Hollywood actors without their knowledge, enlisting them in smear campaigns directed at Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelensky. This covert operation exploited platforms like Cameo, a service that allows individuals to pay celebrities for personalized videos, typically used to commemorate special occasions like birthdays. As part of this scheme, American celebrities were compensated to record videos addressed to a person named “Vladimir,” supposedly supporting his battle against substance addiction.

The manipulated videos were cleverly edited, incorporating emojis, links, and overlays to create the illusion that they originated from the actor’s own Instagram profiles. These doctored videos were then shared on Russian social media networks, serving to endorse the longstanding Russian claim that President Zelensky struggles with addiction.

The recruitment of actors through Cameo commenced in July and has enlisted notable celebrities such as Elijah Wood, Kate Flannery, Mike Tyson, Dean Norris, Priscilla Presley, John McGinley, and musician Shavo Odadjian, according to Microsoft’s investigation.

To amplify the reach of this propaganda, the videos were shared on social media platforms. Furthermore, the Russian state-owned media outlet RIA Novosti published an article in August that referred to McGinley’s video while explicitly highlighting the ban on Meta’s social media platforms, including Instagram, due to allegations of “extremism.”

While recording the videos, it appears that the celebrities were unaware that the intended recipient was President Zelensky. Instead, they believed they were addressing an ordinary citizen named Vladimir. However, through skillful video editing, Ukrainian flags and tags of Zelensky’s official Instagram account were added, creating the illusion that the videos were directly targeting the president.

In addition to these manipulated videos, there are two other ongoing video-based campaigns that further promote the fabricated narrative of Zelensky’s substance addiction. These campaigns parody mainstream media reporting and contribute to the dissemination of false information.

This kind of propaganda has been pervasive in Russia since the onset of the conflict early in 2022. Microsoft’s research indicates that activity in this realm escalated during the summer of 2023.

The initial signs of this operation emerged in April 2022 with a counterfeit BBC News report, falsely claiming that a Ukrainian missile strike had caused significant civilian casualties. Throughout the summer of 2023, more than a dozen counterfeit videos were circulated on platforms like Telegram, eventually reaching mainstream media outlets. These videos imitated the branding of reputable news organizations such as BBC News, Al Jazeera, and EuroNews.

It is worth noting that Russian actors have been employing bot farms located in Ukraine, run by Russian insiders, to disseminate widespread misinformation and propaganda. In July, Ukrainian authorities seized various equipment used to power these propaganda machines, including approximately 150,000 SIM cards, mobile phones, and GSM gateways.

These deceitful campaigns have targeted not only Russian citizens but also Ukrainians in an attempt to cast doubt on the country’s true role in the ongoing conflict and undermine the morale of its troops. It is important to recognize that Russia is not the sole participant in the digital propaganda war. Ukraine has also launched its own campaigns, and even allied nations like the United States and the United Kingdom have engaged in similar practices.

Microsoft predicts that these types of influence operations will intensify as the conflict persists. As we approach the winter months, it is likely that there will be an increase in attacks on critical infrastructure, such as power plants. Furthermore, Ukraine’s reliance on its energy grid is expected to escalate.