Taiwan Celebrates Milestone Achievement with Indigenous Submarine

Taiwan has achieved a significant milestone by successfully designing and building its own submarine, defying past perceptions that it was an impossible task. This development not only signifies a new era for the island but also demonstrates its commitment to defending its sovereignty. President Tsai Ing-wen hailed the achievement as a crucial step towards enhancing Taiwan’s asymmetric warfare capabilities.

The domestically developed submarine, equipped with full combat capabilities, is scheduled to undergo equipment installation, testing, and sea trials. It is expected to be handed over to the navy for combat testing by the end of 2024. President Tsai Ing-wen has set an ambitious goal of having three submarines with full combat capabilities operational by 2025.

This achievement comes at a time when Beijing has been increasing its military pressure on Taiwan, considering it as a part of its territory. The United States has been urging Taiwan to strengthen its asymmetric warfare abilities to counterbalance the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) forces effectively. By building its own submarine fleet, Taiwan aims to counter potential PLA threats and prevent naval blockades in the Western Pacific.

Analysts suggest that a submarine fleet would significantly enhance Taiwan’s naval capabilities against PLA forces. Su Tzu-yun, a senior analyst at the Institute for National Defence and Security Research, believes that with a fleet of eight to ten submarines, Taiwan would effectively counter PLA battle groups and amphibious forces from entering crucial channels and reaching the island’s east coast. The fleet would also play a vital role in countering any blockade of Taiwan from the sea and air.

While this achievement is remarkable, Zivon Wang, a military analyst, cautions that the island’s navy still has a long way to go before deploying a combat-capable fleet. It typically takes several years for a prototype to become fully operational and for sailors and commanders to hone their skills. Additionally, to cover the vast area requiring defense, submarines would require the support of surface ships.

Nevertheless, Taiwan’s successful development of an indigenous submarine marks a significant achievement and signifies its determination to strengthen its defense capabilities. This milestone acknowledges the efforts made by the country to ensure its security and protect its sovereignty in a region marked by increasing geopolitical tensions.