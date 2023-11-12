New Measures Implemented in Florence to Address Housing Crisis

In a bid to tackle the ongoing housing crisis, the historic city of Florence in Italy has taken a bold step by banning short-term rental platforms like Airbnb from its city center. This decision comes after previous attempts to regulate residential leasing fell short.

Mayor Dario Nardella expressed concern over the increasing number of Florentines finding themselves living in what he called “apartment hotels.” In recent years, the number of apartments listed on Airbnb has skyrocketed from just under 6,000 in 2016 to nearly 14,378 today. This surge in short-term rentals has contributed to a sharp 42% increase in the average cost of ordinary rentals within the same period.

Nardella acknowledged that the existing 8,000 short-term rentals in the city center would be allowed to continue, but he announced plans to incentivize property owners to convert their properties into long-term rentals. One of these incentives includes a complete waiver of property taxes on second homes for up to three years.

The Italian government has proposed a plan that would limit the number of rental days for a property to 120 per year. However, Nardella argued that more drastic measures were necessary to address the crisis in Florence. He defined short-term leases as those lasting 30 days or less and emphasized the need for politically disruptive actions to spur change.

Florence, along with cities like Venice, has faced a significant decrease in the availability of housing in recent years. This shortage has led to protests by students in Florence, who have resorted to camping in tents on campuses due to the lack of affordable housing options.

Furthermore, both Florence and Venice have UNESCO protections for their city centers, but over-tourism has threatened these designations. The quality and state of these historic sites have suffered as a result of excessive tourism.

The local populations of these cities also face the challenge of low salaries and high inflation, making it increasingly difficult for them to afford housing within the limited supply of apartments in the area.

To regulate and track renting activity, the Italian government is considering implementing a policy that would require a minimum stay of two nights in properties located in the historic city center and areas with high tourist density. Additionally, each residential property rented to tourists would be required to have a national identification code. Failure to comply with these regulations could result in penalties of up to 5,000 euros ($5,500).

It remains to be seen how effective these measures will be in addressing the housing crisis in Florence. However, with a determination to take decisive action, city officials hope to alleviate the strain on housing availability and restore the balance between tourism and the well-being of local residents.

Sources:

Fox News,

Reuters,

Associated Press

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Why did Florence ban short-term rental platforms like Airbnb?

A: Florence took this step to address the housing crisis and to prevent the city center from being dominated by short-term rentals that are often used as “apartment hotels,” leaving local Florentines struggling to find long-term housing.

Q: How has the number of apartments listed on Airbnb in Florence changed over time?

A: In 2016, there were just under 6,000 apartments listed on Airbnb in Florence. Today, that number has risen to almost 14,378, contributing to a 42% increase in the average cost of ordinary rentals.

Q: Will existing short-term rentals in the city center be affected by the ban?

A: No, the ban will not apply to the 8,000 existing short-term rentals in the city center. However, the government plans to offer tax incentives to property owners who convert their short-term rentals into long-term rentals.

Q: Are there any penalties for non-compliance with the new regulations?

A: Yes, property owners failing to comply with the regulations may face penalties of up to 5,000 euros ($5,500). The government aims to enforce these penalties to track and regulate renting activities.

Q: How are the UNESCO protections of cities like Florence affected by over-tourism?

A: The excessive influx of tourists in cities like Florence has jeopardized UNESCO protections by compromising the quality and condition of their historic sites. Measures are being taken to find a better balance between tourism and preserving the cultural heritage of these cities.