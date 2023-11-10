The Unprecedented Flooding in Greece: A Historical Weather Event

The recent extreme weather conditions in Greece have taken a devastating toll on the country, which has already been grappling with droughts, wildfires, and scorching temperatures for the past few weeks. However, the latest round of severe weather has brought a staggering amount of rainfall to certain areas, causing historic flooding and resulting in at least one fatality.

Zagora, a city located in Greece, experienced an astonishing 528 millimeters (21 inches) of rain within just 10 hours, according to a post by Nahel Belgherze, a researcher at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility. Moreover, additional rainfall totaling 300-500 millimeters, and locally up to 600 millimeters, is predicted to occur by Thursday. The magnitude of this precipitation event is unparalleled, leading experts to refer to it as a “historic flooding event.” The torrential rainfall in Zagora alone exceeds the average September rainfall for Greece by more than 55 times, highlighting the severe nature of the flooding.

The situation across the country is dire, with other cities also reporting significant rainfall totals. Data from Keraunos, a French weather and climate monitor, reveals that since Monday, Zagora has received a staggering 889 millimeters (nearly 3 feet) of rain. Multiple cities have witnessed over 1 foot of rain within the same time period.

Videos posted by Greece’s meteorological office showcase the rapid flooding occurring in various cities. Skiathos, in particular, has seen the situation deteriorate throughout the afternoon. Images captured during the storm exhibit cars half-submerged in floodwaters, underscoring the severity of the flooding. In Volos, some areas experienced power outages, and tragically, one individual lost their life when a wall collapsed on them during an attempt to rescue their sheep. Another person remains missing after being swept away by the floodwaters.

The magnitude of this extreme weather event is evident when considering historical records. Greece’s meteorological office describes the storm as one of the most powerful the country has experienced since at least 2006. The previous daily rainfall record was set during the Mediterranean Cyclone Janus, which registered 2.1 feet of rain in September 2020. With over 7,000 lightning strikes observed, this weather system has been labeled a “category 5 precipitation event,” signifying its extreme nature.

Unfortunately, the situation may worsen in the coming days. Weather forecasters predict that the ongoing marine heatwave could give rise to the formation of a “medicane” named Daniel, a tropical-like cyclone in the Mediterranean. The necessary conditions for such a system to develop include ocean temperatures of at least 26 degrees Celsius (79 degrees Fahrenheit). Recent warmth in the Mediterranean Sea has provided the ideal environment for sub-tropical development, with the potential for wind gusts of approximately 62 miles per hour. The exact path of Daniel remains uncertain, but it may approach either Sicily and Malta or the Libyan coast.

The link between warmer ocean temperatures and more extreme weather events is well-documented. As temperatures rise, evaporation increases, resulting in greater moisture content in the atmosphere and the formation of storms. Greece’s current flooding crisis comes on the heels of the largest wildfire ever recorded in the European Union, which the country has been battling. The recovery process from the summer’s numerous wildfires has been further hampered by these catastrophic floods.

