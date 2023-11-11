The Palestinian Crisis: A Breaking Point

Israel’s recent military actions in Gaza have ignited a fierce debate over the root causes and potential consequences of the conflict. Rashid Khalidi, a prominent historian and professor at Columbia University, argues that the Palestinian people have long been subjected to “incredible oppression” under Israeli occupation, settler colonialism, and apartheid. He suggests that the current violence is not merely a result of the occupation, but also a manifestation of deep-seated grievances stemming from decades of dispossession and violence inflicted upon the Palestinian people.

According to Professor Khalidi, the recent attacks by Hamas fighters on Israeli towns and villages were in response to the ongoing oppression faced by Palestinians. He emphasizes that these attacks should be understood within the context of the Nakba, the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their homes during the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948. The overcrowding and dire conditions in Gaza today are the direct consequence of this displacement.

Moreover, Khalidi predicts that the current crisis may usher in a paradigm shift in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The idea of isolating and suffocating millions of people within walls and imposing severe restrictions on their basic necessities has reached a breaking point. The events of the past few days have highlighted the impossibility of sustaining such an oppressive system indefinitely.

While Khalidi acknowledges that some reactions to this pressure cooker environment may involve actions that violate international law, he underscores that the blame cannot be solely placed on Palestinians. Decades of systematic violence, daily harassment, and discrimination have bred deep resentment and frustration among the Palestinian population, which inevitably lead to violent outbursts.

As the situation escalates, the international community must confront the harsh reality facing Palestinians and take steps to address their grievances. The crisis in Gaza is not isolated. It is part of a broader system of oppression and apartheid that has persisted for decades. Concerted efforts are needed to de-escalate the conflict and ensure the protection and dignity of all people involved.

FAQ

What is settler colonialism?

Settler colonialism refers to a form of colonialism in which foreign settlers establish permanent communities in a conquered territory, displacing the indigenous population and asserting control over the land and resources.

What is apartheid?

Apartheid is a system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the state. It was employed in South Africa from 1948 to 1994 and is used to describe the Israeli treatment of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

What is the Nakba?

The Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes during the establishment of the state of Israel in 1948.

Sources:

– [Columbia University](https://www.columbia.edu/)

– [Democracy Now!](https://www.democracynow.org/)