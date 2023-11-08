Hiroshima Officials Call for Global Action Against Nuclear Weapons

Hiroshima officials have expressed deep concern over the increasing support for nuclear weapons as a deterrent in the wake of recent conflicts in Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula. During the city’s commemoration of the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui strongly rejected the notion that nuclear weapons can maintain peace.

Matsui emphasized that the growing nuclear threats voiced by some policymakers highlight the inherent flaws in nuclear deterrence theory. He called on world leaders to take immediate action to lead humanity away from the dangers of the present and towards a world free of nuclear weapons.

The governor of Hiroshima, Hidehiko Yuzai, also questioned the calls for reinforced nuclear deterrence, both globally and within Japan. He argued that those who advocate for proactive nuclear deterrence only impede progress towards nuclear disarmament. Yuzai referred to such beliefs as a delay and urged for concrete steps towards achieving a world without nuclear weapons.

While Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has highlighted the G7 commitment to nuclear disarmament and condemned Russia’s threats to use atomic weapons, survivors of the bombings have criticized his refusal to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Kishida claims that the treaty is unworkable without the participation of nuclear-armed states. However, his critics argue that Japan’s reliance on the U.S. nuclear umbrella renders his commitment to nuclear disarmament hollow.

It is worth noting that Japan, the United States, and South Korea are strengthening their security cooperation in response to a more assertive China and growing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea. While tensions and conflicts make the path towards a nuclear-free world tougher, Prime Minister Kishida emphasized the importance of regaining momentum in these efforts.

The ceremony in Hiroshima featured a moment of silence, accompanied by the sound of a peace bell, at 8:15 a.m., the exact time the atomic bomb was dropped on the city. Symbolizing peace, hundreds of white doves were also released.

Survivors of the bombings, known as hibakusha, continue to suffer from lasting injuries and illnesses caused by the explosions and radiation exposure. Many face discrimination in Japan, and there are still those, including victims of the “black rain,” who do not receive government support. The aging hibakusha are actively advocating for a nuclear arms ban and are striving to mobilize younger generations to join their cause. A group led by young supporters from Hiroshima aims to have Japan’s government sign the nuclear weapons ban treaty by 2030.