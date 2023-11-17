A Growing Problem: The Expanding Population of Escobar’s Hippos

The issue of Colombia’s multiplying hippopotamus population continues to garner attention, as the country takes action to address the situation. Descendants of animals brought to Colombia illegally by the notorious drug kingpin Pablo Escobar in the 1980s, these hippos have been reproducing unchecked and pose a threat to the local ecosystem.

In an effort to control the population, Colombia has initiated a sterilization program. The first phase involved the surgical sterilization of two male hippos and one female. This is just the beginning of a larger government plan, which aims to sterilize 40 hippos annually. Additionally, there are discussions of potentially transferring some of the hippos to other countries or resorting to euthanasia if necessary.

These hippos, originally kept on Escobar’s estate in Hacienda Nápoles, have now spread to nearby rivers where they have flourished. With no natural predators, they have become an invasive species, disrupting the local ecosystem. The hippos’ feces, in particular, have been identified as a concern, altering the composition of rivers and potentially affecting the habitats of other native species such as manatees and capybaras.

The process of sterilization is complex and time-consuming due to the territorial and aggressive nature of these three-ton animals. Spotting and capturing them poses a challenge, intensified by unpredictable weather conditions. The abundance of grass resulting from rain events makes it difficult to entice the hippos with bait for capture.

According to estimates, there are currently 169 hippos in Colombia, primarily concentrated in the Magdalena River basin. Without appropriate measures, this number could skyrocket to 1,000 by 2035. The sterilization procedure itself is costly, with each operation amounting to approximately $9,800. Furthermore, there are inherent risks for both the hippos and the animal health personnel involved, including allergic reactions to anesthesia and even death.

However, experts emphasize that sterilization alone will not suffice in controlling the growth of this invasive species. Therefore, the Colombian government is exploring the possibility of transferring some of the hippos to other countries. This plan, announced in March, presents its own challenges, as it carries an estimated price tag of $3.5 million.

As the population of Escobar’s hippos continues to multiply, Colombia is determined to implement effective strategies in order to mitigate the ecological impact. It is a complex issue that demands careful consideration and action, balancing the need to protect native species and ecosystems while ensuring the welfare of these large and formidable creatures.

