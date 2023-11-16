The Challenge of Managing Escobar’s Hippo Legacy: Colombia’s Efforts to Control the Invasive Species

The Colombian government has embarked on a mission to sterilize the descendants of hippos once owned by notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar. These animals were illegally brought into the country in the 1980s and have since spread from Escobar’s estate into nearby rivers, where they have thrived and multiplied.

With the population now exceeding 100 individuals, the government has recognized the need to control and manage this growing population. As a result, two male hippos and one female have recently undergone surgical sterilization. This initiative is part of a larger plan to sterilize 40 hippos annually, relocate others to different countries, and potentially euthanize some of the animals.

The introduction of these hippos into Colombia has posed a significant challenge to the country’s ecosystem. As an invasive species, they have no natural predators and have the potential to disrupt the balance of the local ecosystem. Recognizing the ecological implications, the government has declared them as invasive and seeks to address the issue through sterilization efforts.

However, capturing and sterilizing these territorial and aggressive 3-ton animals is no easy task. David Echeverry Lopez, the chief of the environment office leading this initiative, acknowledges the complications involved in spotting and capturing the hippos. The current weather conditions, marked by heavy rain and abundant vegetation, further complicate the process. With an oversupply of food, luring the hippos for capture becomes increasingly challenging.

The origins of these hippos trace back to Escobar’s private zoo, Hacienda Napoles, which operated as a popular tourist attraction following the drug lord’s death in 1993. Over the years, these animals have been living freely in rivers and reproducing unchecked. The government estimates that there are currently 169 hippos in Colombia, and if no measures are taken, this number could skyrocket to 1,000 by 2035.

The sterilization process comes with its own set of risks and challenges. Each procedure costs approximately $9,800 and carries the potential for complications, including allergic reactions to anesthesia or even death for the hippos. Additionally, the personnel involved in the sterilization process face their own set of dangers in handling these massive animals.

Efforts to control the legacy of Escobar’s hippos are essential to mitigate the ecological impact and restore balance to Colombia’s ecosystem. It is an ongoing battle that requires careful planning and coordination. Through sterilization, relocation, and potential euthanasia, the Colombian government aims to address the challenges posed by these invasive animals and prevent their population from spiraling out of control.

Sources: Sky News