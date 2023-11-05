Ukraine’s HIMARS Launches Successful Strike on Russian Artillery in Donetsk

A recent video released by Ukraine’s defense ministry showcases the effectiveness of their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) in targeting Russian artillery in the annexed eastern Donetsk region. While the exact location and time of the strike have not been independently verified, the footage reveals the destruction of four Russian self-propelled Msta howitzers through a precise shot from a Ukrainian-operated HIMARS.

HIMARS has played a crucial role in Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russian-backed forces. The effective use of artillery has been pivotal in this conflict, according to strategic analyst Davis Ellison from the Hague Center for Security Studies. With Ukraine’s hopes of pushing back Russian troops from the front lines in southern and eastern Ukraine, their reliance on advanced artillery systems like HIMARS becomes increasingly apparent.

Although it remains unknown which specific type of Msta gun was targeted, open-source intelligence outlet Oryx reports that Russia has lost 272 Msta variants since the outbreak of the war in February 2022. Furthermore, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that its air defenses had successfully intercepted eight HIMARS projectiles.

On Sunday, Ukrainian forces carried out counteroffensive operations in multiple areas along the front line, including the settlement of Urozhaine in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. Despite facing intense battles, Ukrainian troops managed to gain a foothold in the northern part of Urozhaine, as confirmed by Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov. He also mentioned that Russian soldiers continue to hold positions in the southern part of the settlement.

In the ongoing conflict, Ukraine has reported several recent successes in Urozhaine, according to Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar. However, Russian troops retaliated with multiple waves of Kalibr cruise missile and drone strikes overnight. Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted all 15 drones and eight Kalibr missiles launched from Russia’s Krasnodar region and the Black Sea.

The use of HIMARS and other advanced artillery systems remains essential for Ukraine’s ongoing defense against Russian aggression. The international community continues to support Ukraine, with the United States supplying 38 HIMARS units and ammunition thus far, according to the U.S. Defense Department. As the conflict persists, the strategic use of artillery and advancements in military technology will undoubtedly shape the outcome of this conflict in the days to come.