New Flooding Disaster in the Himalayas Leaves a Trail of Destruction

A devastating flood caused by heavy rains and a burst glacial lake in the Himalayas has resulted in the loss of at least 14 lives, while more than 100 people remain missing. The catastrophe occurred in the Lhonak region of Sikkim state, northeast India. Rescuers face immense challenges as washed-out bridges and rapid-flowing rivers obstruct their efforts.

The bursting of the Lhonak lake’s banks triggered widespread flooding, affecting the lives of approximately 22,000 individuals. This calamity joins a growing list of extreme weather events in South Asia’s mountainous regions attributed to climate change.

Search and rescue operations are being conducted in treacherous conditions, with incessant rainfall and fast-flowing water in the Teesta river. The destruction of roads and bridges at multiple locations further complicates relief efforts. Currently, 26 people have been reported injured, while 102 individuals, including 22 army personnel, are still unaccounted for. Startling visuals captured by the ANI news agency depict floodwaters inundating residential areas, resulting in the collapse of several houses, damage to army bases, and the submersion of vehicles.

Satellite imagery reveals that nearly two-thirds of the lake appears to have drained. The weather department has issued warnings of potential landslides and flight disruptions as more rain is expected in the coming days, not only in Sikkim but also in neighboring states. The collapse of the main highway connecting Sikkim to West Bengal has left the former isolated.

Amidst this grave situation, G T Dhungel, a member of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, states that while petrol and diesel have become scarce in the state capital Gangtok, food remains readily available.

The disaster was triggered by a cloudburst, which unleashed a massive deluge of rain onto the Lhonak glacial lake, causing flash floods downstream in the Teesta valley. The lake is located approximately 150 km (93 miles) north of Gangtok, near the China border.

A report published by India’s national disaster management agency in 2020 warned about the increasing size of glacial lakes and their potential risk to downstream infrastructure and lives as the Himalayan glaciers rapidly retreat due to climate change.

Pema Gyamtsho, the director-general of the Nepal-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, laments, “Sadly, this latest incident joins a series of deadly flash floods that have swept across the Hindu Kush-Himalayan region this monsoon, underscoring the region’s extreme vulnerability to climate change.”

Torrential rains, flooding, and landslides have also afflicted other mountainous areas of India, as well as neighboring Pakistan and Nepal in recent months, claiming numerous lives.

A decade ago, scientists from India’s National Remote Sensing Centre warned of a 42% likelihood of the lake breaching its banks. However, the scale of Wednesday’s disaster far exceeded previous incidents, including the 1968 lake breach in Sikkim. Notably, this tragedy involved the release of dam water from the Teesta V dam operated by NHPC, a state-run company. It remains unclear why four dam gates were not opened in a timely manner, as per a government source cited by Reuters. NHPC has expressed its intention to assess the damage once the water level returns to normal.

As we bear witness to yet another ecological catastrophe caused by the intersection of climate change and fragile mountain ecosystems, it becomes increasingly urgent for nations to prioritize sustainable practices, comprehensive disaster management strategies, and collaborative efforts to mitigate future disasters in vulnerable regions.

FAQs

Q: What caused the flooding in the Himalayas?

A: Heavy rains and the burst of a glacial lake led to the devastating flood in the Himalayas.

Q: How many people were affected by the flooding?

A: Approximately 22,000 people have been impacted by the flood.

Q: How many casualties have been reported so far?

A: At least 14 people have lost their lives, while more than 100 individuals are still missing.

Q: Why are rescue efforts challenging?

A: Rescuers face obstacles such as washed-out bridges and fast-flowing rivers, making the rescue operations difficult.

Q: Were there any warnings prior to the incident?

A: A report from India’s national disaster management agency in 2020 highlighted the growing risk of glacial lakes and their potential danger to downstream infrastructure and lives due to climate change.

Q: What other regions have been affected by extreme weather events?

A: Along with Sikkim, other parts of India, as well as neighboring Pakistan and Nepal, have experienced torrential rains, flooding, and landslides, causing significant casualties.

Q: Who is responsible for the release of dam water that exacerbated the disaster?

A: NHPC, a state-run company, operates the Teesta V dam, which released dam water during the flooding. The reasons behind the delay in opening the dam gates remain unclear.