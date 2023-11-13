New Title: Empowering Smallholder Farmers in Africa: Driving Prosperity and Sustainable Growth

Agriculture plays a critical role in Africa, with smallholder farmers responsible for supplying 70% to 80% of the continent’s food. However, these farmers often face challenges due to limited resources, leading to lower productivity and increased labor requirements compared to larger commercial growers. Recognizing the significance of smallholder farmers and their potential to address humanitarian challenges such as hunger and climate change, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation has awarded this year’s prestigious prize to One Acre Fund (OAF).

OAF, operating across nine African countries, has developed a comprehensive suite of services aimed at empowering smallholder farmers to increase their food production, generate higher incomes, and contribute to the growth of their communities. The $2.5 million prize affirms the organization’s remarkable achievements and its scalable model, which has already supported millions of farmers.

“Smallholder farmers have a vital role in addressing immense humanitarian challenges,” stated Peter Laugharn, President and CEO of the Hilton Foundation. “OAF has demonstrated a proven and scalable approach that has enabled farmers to enhance their livelihoods and prosperity. With this recognition and support, OAF has the potential to create a significant impact on the lives of many more farmers.”

We had the opportunity to converse with Belinda Bwiza, the Managing Director of OAF based in Kigali, Rwanda, to learn more about their work and the transformative effects they have on farmers and their communities. Bwiza shared insights regarding the income levels of smallholder farmers and the substantial difference that support from One Acre Fund makes.

FAQ

What is the typical income of smallholder farmers?

Smallholder farmers generally earn approximately $200 per year from their land.

How does One Acre Fund’s support make a difference?

One Acre Fund evaluates their impact by comparing the incremental profits of farmers who join their program to those who do not. Farmers enrolled in the One Acre Fund program experience an average yield increase of 30% and enjoy additional annual profits ranging from $100 to $120. This financial boost contributes significantly to the farmers’ journey from food insecurity to prosperity. OAF’s strategies align with the aspirations and goals expressed by the farmers themselves, ensuring they can provide for their families, access education and healthcare, and achieve financial independence.

In what ways do smallholder farmers benefit their communities and Africa as a whole?

Smallholder farmers play crucial roles within communities for three compelling reasons. Firstly, they cultivate the food that nourishes entire populations. Secondly, they constitute a majority of the workforce in African economies, with farmers comprising over 70% of Rwanda’s labor force, for instance. Lastly, they serve as stewards of the land, preserving its health and productivity for future generations. By supporting smallholder farmers, we can collectively strengthen food security, improve livelihoods, and ensure sustainable land and soil management practices for the well-being of all.

Inspiring stories of farmers progressing towards prosperity abound, including their ability to provide quality education for their children, expand their land holdings, and explore commercial opportunities such as cultivating high-demand crops like avocados.

One Acre Fund facilitates this progress by providing farmers with credit for essential inputs like feed and fertilizer, delivering training on best farming practices, and supporting the efficient marketing of produce. The organization’s holistic approach empowers farmers to maximize their yields and incomes while promoting sustainable agriculture and preserving the environment.

OAF’s remarkable accomplishments in uplifting smallholder farmers and empowering communities serve as a shining example of how targeted investment and support can drive transformative change within the agricultural sector. As we celebrate their well-deserved recognition, we anticipate OAF’s continued success in improving the lives of smallholder farmers throughout Africa.