Founder of Hillsong Church Acquitted of Concealing Father’s Crimes

Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong Church, has been found not guilty of hiding his father’s crimes of sexual abuse. Australian prosecutors had claimed that Houston attempted to cover up his father’s actions in the 1970s. However, the church founder revealed that he did not report the abuse because the victim, now an adult, did not want police involvement.

Frank Houston, who passed away in 2004, was suspected of using his role as a pastor to exploit as many as nine boys. Brett Sengstock, one of the victims who chose to waive his right to anonymity, was abused by Frank Houston when he was just seven years old. The abuse continued for several years as Frank Houston moved to Australia.

Brian Houston only learned about the abuse in 1999 and informed church leaders but not the police. Prosecutors argued that Houston’s main concern was protecting the reputation of the church and that the victim’s reluctance to involve law enforcement served as a convenient excuse.

However, Magistrate Gareth Christofi determined that Houston had a legitimate reason, under the law, for not reporting the abuse to the authorities. Christofi emphasized that a convenient excuse could also be a reasonable one. He suggested that in this case, the interests of both the victim and the church may have aligned.

Hillsong Church was founded by Brian Houston in Sydney 40 years ago and has since grown into a global megachurch with millions of followers. Houston’s position within the church made him one of the world’s most prominent preachers until his resignation in 2022 due to allegations of inappropriate behavior towards two women.

Speaking outside the court, Houston described the charges as a targeted attack and expressed relief at being cleared of them. He acknowledged the pain inflicted on the victims by his father but emphasized that he himself did not commit the offense. Mr. Sengstock, however, expressed disappointment with the magistrate’s decision, stating that he has suffered a life sentence and additional trauma from the church and its supporters.