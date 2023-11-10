Hillsong Church Founder Brian Houston Cleared of Concealing Father’s Child Sex Crimes

In a surprising verdict, Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston has been found not guilty of concealing his father’s child sex crimes by an Australian court. The charges stemmed from Houston’s failure to report his father, Frank Houston, for sexually abusing children decades ago.

The case, which dates back to 1999 when Brian Houston first became aware of his father’s abuse, has caused waves within the church community. While Houston shared information about his father’s crimes with church leaders, he did not report them to the police, leading to the case against him.

Magistrate Gareth Christofi ruled that Houston had a “reasonable excuse” for not notifying the police and acknowledged that victim Brett Sengstock did not want the abuse from the 1970s reported. Christofi emphasized the importance of victims feeling safe to confide in others without fear of exposing them to criminal offenses.

Following the verdict, Brian Houston expressed empathy for his father’s victims while maintaining his innocence. He acknowledged the tragedy inflicted upon the victims and stated that his father was a serial pedophile. Houston distanced himself from his father’s actions and declared, “I’m not my father.”

The trial and subsequent ruling have caused significant controversy, with some arguing that the verdict amounts to victim-blaming. Sengstock, the victim, expressed his disappointment, stating that blaming the victim is as repulsive as the assaults themselves.

The Hillsong Church, which has been rocked by this scandal, released a statement acknowledging the ruling and expressing their hope for healing and peace for those affected by Frank Houston’s actions. The scandal has also had far-reaching consequences, impacting Hillsong’s branches in the United States.

While Brian Houston has been cleared of the charges related to his father’s child sex crimes, he has faced additional controversy. In 2022, Houston resigned as the global senior pastor of Hillsong Church amid allegations of inappropriate behavior towards two women. The church announced his resignation after conducting investigations into the accusations.

Despite the verdict and ongoing challenges, Hillsong Church and its community are striving to navigate through these difficult times and focus on their mission moving forward.