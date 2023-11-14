New Article: Hillsong Church Founder Found Not Guilty of Concealing Father’s Child Sex Crimes

In a recent court ruling, Brian Houston, the founder of Hillsong Church, has been declared not guilty of concealing his father’s child sex crimes. This Australian charge had been filed against Houston two years ago, accusing him of hiding a serious indictable offense committed by his father, Frank Houston.

Magistrate Gareth Christofi, presiding over the case, determined that Brian Houston had a valid reason for not reporting the abuse to the authorities. Houston genuinely believed that the victim, Brett Sengstock, did not want the abuse, which occurred in the 1970s, reported to the police. Sengstock’s testimony during the trial indicated that he never instructed Houston not to report the abuse. However, outside the court, Sengstock voiced his disappointment with the verdict, stating that the verdict blamed him for the church’s failure to report his abuser to the police.

It is essential to note that Hillsong Church acknowledges the ruling and extends its prayer for peace and healing to those deeply impacted by Frank Houston’s actions. The church further expresses its hope that Brian Houston and his family can move forward and fulfill their purpose as guided by God.

While Brian Houston may have shared information about his father’s crimes with church leaders, it did not extend to reporting them to the police. The prosecution argued that Brian Houston used vague language when speaking about his father’s abuse publicly, insinuating that he sought to protect both the church and his father by avoiding direct reporting. However, Magistrate Christofi found it challenging to establish this motivation beyond a reasonable doubt.

In light of the Australian government inquiry conducted in 2015, which discussed institutional responses to allegations of child sex abuse, it was revealed that Frank Houston was allowed to retire discreetly after the investigation into his crimes. Brian Houston faced the possibility of a five-year prison sentence if found guilty of the charges.

Although the outcome of this trial does not change the tragic impact that Frank Houston’s actions had on numerous lives, it highlights the importance of recognizing the complexities involved in concluding legal cases of this nature. It is crucial to proceed with utmost care and ensure that justice is served for all parties involved.

