Founder of Hillsong Acquitted of Concealing Father’s Abuse

A prominent court ruling in Sydney has acquitted Brian Houston, the founder of the global megachurch Hillsong, of charges related to covering up his father’s history of child sexual abuse in the 1970s. The judge concluded that Houston had respected the wishes of Brett Sengstock, his father’s victim, by not reporting the crimes to the police.

During the trial, Houston stated that he was not responsible for the offenses committed by his father, and expressed deep sadness for the lives affected by the abuse. Magistrate Gareth Christofi emphasized that Houston had a reasonable excuse for not informing the authorities, as Sengstock explicitly expressed his desire to avoid involving the police.

Frank Houston, the father of Brian Houston, was a pastor who admitted to the abuse but was never charged before his death in 2004. Brian Houston, who learned of the abuse years later, disclosed the information to Church leaders but did not report it to the police. He argued that, at the time he found out, Sengstock was an adult who did not wish to involve law enforcement.

Despite the acquittal, the impact of Frank Houston’s actions are far-reaching. Brett Sengstock, whose identity was made public during the trial, described his life as forever affected by the abuse he endured as a child. He referred to Frank Houston as a pedophile whose tainted legacy continues to haunt the victims.

Brian Houston, an influential religious figure in Australia, co-founded the Hills Christian Life Centre in Sydney in 1983. The church has since expanded into the Hillsong megachurch, known globally for its worship conferences and contemporary Christian music. Houston stepped down as the global senior pastor of Hillsong in 2021 and faced separate allegations of breaching the church’s code of conduct.

In response to the court’s decision, Hillsong issued a statement acknowledging the ruling and expressing prayers for healing for the victims. The church had previously distanced itself from Frank Houston, stating that it was never involved in or aware of the abuse allegations against him. As Brian Houston and his family move forward, their hope is to fulfill their purpose in alignment with their faith.