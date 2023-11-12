Integrating Nature: The Beautiful Hillside House

The Hillside House, located in the breathtaking landscape of Lesser Poland, is a stunning architectural marvel. Designed by Robert Skitek and Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt, this house takes full advantage of its surroundings, nestled atop a small hill surrounded by rolling hills and cornfields.

To maximize the landscape’s potential, the architects strategically positioned the house along the natural levels of the land. This positioning allows for the majority of the rooms to have a magnificent view, while also providing ample sunlight exposure for both the living spaces and the garden.

The Hillside House’s design is distinguished by its unique shape, consisting of two barn-like structures that are vertically and horizontally offset from each other. Additionally, these structures have a slight rotation, creating an intriguing interplay of shapes both on the exterior and interior of the building.

On the ground floor, you will find the daily living area, complete with large windows on the southern side that offer panoramic views and easy access to the partially shaded terrace. The upper floor is dedicated to the night area, as well as a children’s zone with a shared bedroom that can be separated as they grow older.

The facade of the Hillside House exudes elegance, with its natural materials and subdued colors. The lower part is adorned with grey stone slabs, while the upper part features wooden elements. The roof, covered in grey standing seam metal, adds a contemporary touch to the overall design. To complement the rural surroundings, the landscaping of the plot is designed to blend harmoniously with the natural environment.

