Finding Justice for Hillsborough: The Fight for Accountability

Campaigners seeking justice for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster have been left disappointed and frustrated by the government’s decision not to introduce a Hillsborough Law. The proposed legislation, which aimed to establish a legal “duty of candour” for public authorities and officials, was seen as a crucial step towards ensuring that the truth about the tragedy would be revealed.

However, instead of enacting the law, the government opted to sign a Hillsborough Charter, which has been met with criticism and skepticism. Louise Brookes, the sister of one of the victims, described the charter as “not worth the paper it’s written on,” emphasizing the need for concrete action rather than mere promises.

The Hillsborough disaster, which took place on 15 April 1989 during a football match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, resulted in the death of 97 Liverpool fans. In the aftermath of the tragedy, authorities attempted to shift the blame onto “drunken, ticketless Liverpool supporters,” concealing the fact that the deaths were caused by a series of failures by the police, ambulance service, and stadium management.

“It’s not only a joke, it’s just an absolute insult,” said Brookes, expressing her frustration with the government’s response. “It’s taken nearly seven years to respond back.” Her sentiments echo those of Margaret Aspinall, who lost her son in the disaster and described the delayed government response as “like giving a child a packet of crisps but when you open it, there’s nothing in it.”

The government’s decision to sign the Hillsborough Charter comes more than six years after a similar recommendation was made in a report by The Right Reverend James Jones. The delay in taking action has been widely criticized, with campaigners calling for a Hillsborough Law to ensure accountability and prevent future injustices.

While the government claims that the charter introduces a duty of candour for police officers, it falls short of extending the same requirement to all public servants. This discrepancy raises concerns about transparency and fairness. Charlotte Hennessy, who lost her father in the tragedy, expressed disappointment, stating that “lessons should be learned” from the experiences of the Hillsborough families.

The government’s response includes the introduction of a duty of candour for police officers in England and Wales, with the aim of fostering a culture of openness and honesty. Although this is seen as a positive step, it does not fully satisfy the demands of the campaigners.

Despite the setback, the families of the Hillsborough victims remain determined to fight for justice. They continue to advocate for the implementation of a Hillsborough Law, which would establish accountability and ensure that similar tragedies are prevented in the future. Their unwavering commitment to seeking justice serves as an inspiration to others and highlights the urgent need for change.

FAQs

Q: What is the Hillsborough Law?

A: The proposed Hillsborough Law aims to establish a legal “duty of candour” for public authorities and officials, requiring them to be truthful and transparent in their actions.

Q: What is the Hillsborough Charter?

A: The Hillsborough Charter is a document signed by the government as an alternative to enacting the Hillsborough Law. It falls short of the demands of campaigners and has been criticized as ineffective.

Q: How many people died in the Hillsborough disaster?

A: Ninety-seven Liverpool fans lost their lives as a result of the tragedy on 15 April 1989 during a football match.

Q: How have the families of the victims responded to the government’s decision?

A: The families of the Hillsborough victims have expressed disappointment and frustration with the government’s response. They continue to fight for justice and advocate for the implementation of a Hillsborough Law.

Q: What is the duty of candour?

A: The duty of candour refers to the obligation of public authorities and officials to be open, honest, and transparent in their dealings, particularly in situations involving tragedies and wrongdoing.

