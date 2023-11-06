Hillary Clinton to Attend White House Event with First Lady Jill Biden

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to make a rare public appearance at the White House next week. Clinton will join First Lady Jill Biden in honoring the 2023 winners of the Praemium Imperiale, a prestigious global arts prize. The event will mark Clinton’s return to the political forefront since her loss in the 2016 presidential election.

Clinton’s attendance at such events has been infrequent in recent years. However, the White House has extended invitations to both the Clinton and Obama families during President Joe Biden’s administration. In April 2022, former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for an event celebrating the Affordable Care Act. The following month, President Biden had lunch with former President Bill Clinton.

Despite the recent positive COVID-19 test of First Lady Jill Biden, the event will proceed as planned. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the First Lady is doing well and recovering in Delaware. President Biden, who has tested negative for the virus, continues to wear a mask as a precaution.

The Praemium Imperiale event will honor individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts throughout their lifetimes. The Japan Art Association awards this prestigious prize annually, and it was first celebrated at the White House in 1994 during President Bill Clinton’s term.

This upcoming event not only highlights Clinton’s return to the public eye but also signifies the Biden administration’s commitment to supporting and recognizing achievements in the arts. As President Biden embarks on international trips to attend the G-20 summit in India, as well as visits to Vietnam and Alaska, this celebration of artistic excellence serves as a reminder of the diverse accomplishments that shape our society.