New Event at White House: Hillary Clinton to Honor Winners of Arts Award

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is set to make an appearance at the White House next week for a special public event. The plans, however, are currently uncertain due to first lady Jill Biden’s recent positive Covid test. Clinton was originally scheduled to join Jill Biden on Tuesday to honor the recipients of a prestigious international arts award. But with the first lady’s diagnosis, it remains to be seen if the joint appearance will still take place.

If Jill Biden is unable to attend, the event will continue as planned with Clinton as the main guest. Despite the uncertainty, this event would mark the first time Hillary Clinton has made a public appearance at the Biden White House. Her previous interactions with the administration include a private meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris, though it is unknown if she met President Joe Biden in person.

The event itself aims to recognize the winners of Japan’s Praemium Imperiale, often referred to as the “Nobel Prize of the Arts.” Clinton’s participation is focused on announcing the recipient of the organization’s young artists grant. The Praemium Imperiale has been celebrated at the White House before, with former President Bill Clinton hosting a special dinner for the recipients during his time in office.

The decision for Clinton to appear at the White House comes after tensions were reported between her and the Biden administration regarding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in August 2021. While Clinton had expressed her concerns about the chaotic nature of the withdrawal, her appearance at the upcoming event displays the importance of recognizing and supporting the arts.

As of now, President Biden is scheduled to be overseas until late Monday, leaving it unclear whether he will have the opportunity to meet with Hillary Clinton during her visit to the White House. Nonetheless, this event represents an opportunity to honor artistic achievements and bring attention to the positive impact of the arts on society.

