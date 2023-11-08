China and Russia Conduct Joint Naval Operation near Alaska, Raising Concerns

China and Russia recently carried out a joint naval operation near the coast of Alaska, in a move that has raised concerns and triggered a robust response from the US military. Although the eleven Russian and Chinese ships neared the Aleutian Islands off the coast of Alaska, they never entered US waters, according to officials.

The operation, which marks a historical first, comes amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine and mounting tensions surrounding Taiwan. Brent Sadler, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and retired Navy captain, describes this move as highly provocative given the context of global affairs.

In response to the presence of these warships, four US destroyers and P-8 Poseidon aircraft tailed the fleet until it left the area. While the US Northern Command confirmed that a combined naval patrol took place near Alaska, details such as the number of ships involved and the precise location have not been disclosed due to ongoing declassification efforts.

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan describes the incident as unprecedented, emphasizing that it highlights a new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators in Beijing and Moscow. Sullivan has been urging military leaders to increase the assets available to defend Alaska, pointing out that the region’s security remains a priority.

The need for a more robust response was evident after a similar incursion last year, where the US Coast Guard had a minimal presence. Russia currently possesses more military assets in the region than Alaska, underscoring the importance of continued build-up and investment in infrastructure to enhance defense capabilities.

The exact intentions behind this joint naval operation remain unclear. The Chinese Embassy in Washington DC stated that the patrol was not aimed at Washington, while the Russian Embassy did not immediately provide any comment. However, it is worth noting that China has become Russia’s most significant trading partner since the invasion of Ukraine, though it has not been directly involved in the war effort.

As the geopolitical landscape continues to shift, events like these serve as reminders of the evolving challenges faced by nations and the need for robust defense strategies.