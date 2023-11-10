The High Court of Justice Set to Address Legislation on Prime Minister Recusal

The High Court of Justice is preparing for an important hearing regarding a government legislation that restricts the court’s authority to order the prime minister to recuse himself from office. This legal battle is part of an ongoing conflict between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and the judiciary, as Netanyahu faces corruption charges and the government pushes for changes to the judicial system, leading to divisions in Israeli society.

The recusal law, which was passed in March, states that only the government and the Knesset have the power to declare the prime minister incapacitated due to medical reasons, requiring the support of 75 percent of cabinet ministers and 80 lawmakers in the parliament. Critics argue that the law was specifically designed to protect Netanyahu from a conflict of interest agreement he signed in 2020, which allowed him to continue serving as prime minister while on trial for corruption charges. According to the agreement, Netanyahu agreed not to involve himself in judicial matters that could impact his ongoing trial.

Petitioners have called for the court to invalidate the law, claiming that it is an abuse of the Knesset’s legislative authority and that it was specifically tailored to prevent the court or the attorney general from ordering Netanyahu to recuse himself due to the conflict of interest agreement. They argue that this personal element of the law is illegitimate.

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel and the Yisrael Beytenu party have filed the petitions challenging the legislation. The hearing is expected to last several hours, and the verdict will be published by mid-January. If the court overturns the law, the government has indicated that it would consider re-legislating with different wording.

The reason for passing the law was reportedly due to concerns that Attorney General Baharav-Miara or the High Court could force Netanyahu to recuse himself based on his perceived conflict of interest. Some members of the government coalition openly admitted that the law was enacted to prevent such a scenario. As an amendment to Basic Law: The Government, which is one of Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws, striking it down or intervening poses constitutional challenges for the High Court.

During the hearing, the court is expected to consider postponing the implementation of the law until the next Knesset takes office, as recommended by Baharav-Miara, in order to address the personal nature of the legislation. This solution would allow the court to avoid the contentious step of striking down an amendment to a Basic Law, while still acknowledging the problematic nature of the law’s intended personal benefit for Netanyahu.

This hearing is the second major courtroom event this month, following a fifteen-justice panel confrontation between the government and the judiciary over the “reasonableness” law, which limits the courts’ power of judicial review over administrative government decisions. Another significant case is also upcoming, addressing Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s refusal to convene the Judicial Selection Committee.

