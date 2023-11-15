Potential Intervention by High Court Raises Questions Over Prime Minister Recusal Law

The High Court of Justice has expressed strong reservations towards a recently passed law that prevents the court from ordering the prime minister to recuse himself, describing it as a “clearly personal” piece of legislation. The court hinted at the possibility of intervening in a ruling that could delay the implementation of the law.

During the hearing, Supreme Court President Esther Hayut remarked that evidence of a plan to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from being ordered to recuse himself was evident. Meanwhile, Justice Uzi Vogelman emphasized that the law is, in fact, personal. These comments were made in the presence of the three most senior justices of the court.

One option put forward by the court is to resolve the concerns by delaying the implementation of the law, similar to a recent ruling against another coalition legislation known as the Tiberias law. This proposal was presented to the petitioners’ attorneys several times during the hearing.

Netanyahu’s attorney strongly defended the law, arguing that it is legitimate and should not be overturned, as it is not solely intended to benefit Netanyahu but to protect elected political leaders from interference by unelected officials.

In a significant moment during the hearing, Vogelman asserted that the High Court has the authority to exercise judicial review over Israel’s quasi-constitutional Basic Laws, including the recusal law. If the court were to invalidate the law, it would be the first time an amendment to a Basic Law has been struck down.

There is uncertainty regarding when a ruling will be delivered. It is possible that a second hearing with an expanded panel of justices will be scheduled. However, it should be noted that Netanyahu and several coalition members have questioned the court’s right to strike down quasi-constitutional Basic Laws.

Furthermore, there has been debate on whether a ruling against the recusal law would be respected. While members of Netanyahu’s Likud party have stated that they would adhere to such a ruling, some far-right ministers have suggested they would not respect it, arguing that the High Court is overstepping its bounds.

The law in question was passed earlier this year, prohibiting the High Court from ordering a prime minister to recuse himself. It grants this power only to the government and the Knesset, under specific medical circumstances and subject to the support of a significant majority.

The law’s passage was prompted by petitions filed to the attorney general, calling for Netanyahu to recuse himself due to allegations of violating a conflict of interest agreement. These petitions claimed that the law was tailor-made to protect Netanyahu from such an order.

The hearing has raised questions about the authority of the High Court to review Basic Laws, which have a quasi-constitutional nature. Justice Vogelman argued that the court does indeed have the power of judicial review over Basic Laws, as established by previous rulings.

While the outcome of the hearing remains uncertain, it has sparked a debate about the delicate balance between executive authority and judicial oversight in Israeli governance. The intervention of the High Court in this matter could have significant implications for the relationship between the judiciary and elected officials in the country.

