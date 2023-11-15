Hezbollah’s Strategic Moves: Navigating the Israel-Gaza Conflict and Domestic Dynamics

Hezbollah, the Lebanese political and military organization, finds itself at a critical juncture as it navigates the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza. With the relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip by Israel since Hamas launched an attack on October 7, Hezbollah is carefully calculating its next moves, taking into account public opinion within Lebanon and the need to tread cautiously.

Contrary to expectations, Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has shown restraint in his speeches, condemning Israel’s actions while expressing a desire to avoid a wider war. Israel, however, has responded with dire warnings against the Lebanese people, leading to a noticeable escalation in attacks between the two sides.

One key factor influencing Hezbollah’s decision-making is the presence of Palestinians in Lebanon. Since the 1967 war, Lebanon has been home to a significant number of Palestinian refugees who sought asylum there. The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) used Lebanese territory to launch attacks on Israel, drawing retaliation and becoming embroiled in the Lebanese Civil War from 1975 to 1990. While some Lebanese communities still harbor animosity towards Palestinians, there is widespread opposition to Israeli military actions against civilians in Gaza.

The current confrontation with Israel has revitalized Hezbollah, aligning the group more closely with popular sentiment than at any point since 2006. However, Hezbollah’s leaders are keen to portray the organization as a rational actor, avoiding reckless engagement in a broader war with Israel. They are mindful that their support base has diminished socially and politically in recent years due to domestic confrontations and their involvement in the Syrian civil war.

Hezbollah’s earlier takeover of West Beirut in 2008 and dissent among past supporters during the 2019 October protests have weakened its popular support beyond its core base. In his recent speech, Nasrallah acknowledged the presence of dissenting voices in Lebanon, including figures like Prime Minister Najib Mikati and community leader Walid Jumblatt, who advocate for keeping Lebanon out of a wider confrontation with Israel. The Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea, a staunch opponent of Hezbollah, also fuels internal considerations for the organization.

Strategically, Hezbollah aims to avoid an immediate war but remains prepared for any eventuality. The group understands the potential consequences of a wider war but seeks to validate its restraint by ensuring that any escalation is not the result of its own provocative actions. Observers believe that Hezbollah recognizes the Lebanese Forces as a factor in its broader strategy, not as a direct military threat but as an influential player in Lebanon’s political landscape.

Contrary to popular belief, Hezbollah is not a mere puppet controlled by Iran. While the group enjoys support and coordination with Iran, it acts in its own interests and engages in discussions with Iran on strategic options. Iran, cognizant of Hezbollah’s significance as a key player in the region, advises its allies to avoid expanding the war to protect this valuable asset.

As the Israel-Gaza conflict rages on, Hezbollah’s calculations are closely tied to military considerations in Gaza itself. It fears that if Hamas is defeated, Israel will turn its attention to Lebanon. Therefore, Hezbollah seeks to divert Israel’s military focus away from Gaza by engaging in targeted attacks. Nasrallah has made it clear that this strategy will continue until the fighting in Gaza ceases.

While the situation remains fluid, Hezbollah is acutely aware of the delicate balance it must strike to safeguard its interests and avoid a large-scale war. It is not beholden to Iran’s orders, but rather acts autonomously while maintaining a collaborative relationship with its regional ally. As events unfold, Hezbollah’s strategic calculations will continue to play a significant role in shaping the dynamics of the Israel-Gaza conflict and the overall domestic equation in Lebanon.

