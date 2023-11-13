Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah’s Speech: Insights into the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Hezbollah leader Syed Hassan Nasrallah recently addressed his followers, shedding light on the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that began on October 7. While tensions have been escalating between Hezbollah and Israel along their beleaguered border, Nasrallah refrained from revealing the group’s next moves, opting instead to condemn the Israeli attacks on Gaza. Here are some key takeaways from his address:

1. An Exclusively Palestinian Operation:

Nasrallah praised the Hezbollah fighters and other groups battling Israel, along with the civilians who lost their lives. He also expressed gratitude towards the Iraqi and Yemeni groups that have joined the fight, such as the Houthis. The attack on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people, was described by Nasrallah as a significant event aimed at shaking the oppressive Zionist regime and its supporters in Washington and London. He emphasized that the execution of this operation was purely Palestinian, underscoring the element of surprise that caught many off guard.

2. Independent of Iran:

Contrary to popular assumptions, Nasrallah clarified that the operation had no connection to decisions or actions taken by any other factions within the resistance axis, which includes the Iran-led coalition of anti-Israel forces in the region. He dismissed claims that the attack was driven by Iran’s nuclear program or the US-Iran negotiations. Nasrallah maintained that the secrecy surrounding the operation demonstrated its exclusive focus on the Palestinian cause, devoid of any international or regional implications. He emphasized that while Iran has consistently supported resistance factions, it does not exert control over them or their leadership.

3. US Responsibility for Gaza War:

Nasrallah laid blame on the United States for the ongoing violence in Gaza, highlighting the devastating impact of the Israeli aerial bombardments on innocent civilians. He criticized the US for its silence in the face of the horrifying images of children torn apart by Israeli missiles. Nasrallah condemned the West’s hypocrisy, claiming that the US’s approach exposes its disregard for democratic principles and the rule of law. He emphasized the need to acknowledge the harsh reality of living in a world governed by power dynamics and held the United States accountable for the war against unarmed and defenseless people in Gaza.

4. Hezbollah’s Engagement in the Battle:

Contrary to speculations, Nasrallah affirmed that Hezbollah has been engaged in the war since October 8, right after the Hamas attack. He underlined the significance of the conflict with Israel along the Lebanese border, indicating that it is the most intense since 1948. Nasrallah assured his audience that this engagement is far from over and more actions will be undertaken in the future.

5. Appeal for Support from Arab Nations:

Nasrallah called upon Arab and Muslim nations to contribute to the aid efforts in Gaza. Echoing Iran’s demand earlier that week, he urged these countries to cut off oil, gas, and food supplies to Israel. Nasrallah expressed hope that humanity at large would eventually listen to reason and act in solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

FAQs:

Q: When did the Israel-Hamas war start?

A: The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.

Q: How many fighters did Hezbollah claim to have lost?

A: Hezbollah claims to have lost 57 fighters.

Q: How many Israeli soldiers have been killed according to Israel?

A: Israel claims that six of its soldiers have been killed.

