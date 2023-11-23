Hezbollah Confirms Loss of Fighters in Clashes Near Israeli Border

Hezbollah, the Iran-backed political and military group in Lebanon, released a statement today confirming the deaths of five of its fighters, including Abbas Raad, the son of a prominent lawmaker. The group stated that Raad was “martyred on the road to Jerusalem,” referring to his death as a result of Israeli fire during the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The identities and photographs of the four other fighters were also included in the statements issued by Hezbollah. While no official details were provided about the circumstances of their deaths, a source close to the family shared that Abbas Raad, along with other members of Hezbollah, was killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Beit Yahun, a town in south Lebanon.

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, the border area between Lebanon and Israel has witnessed frequent clashes, primarily involving Israel and Hezbollah, as well as Palestinian groups. These escalations have raised concerns of a possible broader conflict. Israel’s military stated that it had targeted several Hezbollah positions and sources of fire in Lebanon, including a “terrorist cell” and infrastructure linked to the group.

According to reports, a total of 107 individuals have been killed on the Lebanese side since the cross-border exchanges began. Among the casualties, at least 75 were Hezbollah fighters, while there have also been at least 14 civilian fatalities, including three journalists. Additionally, seven Hezbollah fighters have lost their lives in Syria. On the Israeli side, six soldiers and three civilians have been killed.

The timing of this latest strike near the Israeli-Lebanese border is noteworthy, as it occurred shortly after a four-day truce was announced between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. During a visit to Beirut, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, expressed concern in an interview that any failure to maintain the ceasefire could result in a further escalation of the conflict, leading to significant consequences for the region.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hezbollah?

A: Hezbollah is a powerful political and military group in Lebanon. It is backed by Iran and is considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States and Israel.

Q: What is the Israel-Hamas war?

A: The Israel-Hamas war refers to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. The war erupted on October 7 and has resulted in significant casualties and destruction in the region.

