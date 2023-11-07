Hezbollah Declares Its Readiness to Stand with Hamas in Conflict Against Israel

In a recent rally held in solidarity with Hamas, Hezbollah’s Deputy Chief Naim Qassem stated that the Lebanese-based terror group is fully prepared to join Hamas in its conflict against Israel. While rejecting calls from foreign nations to stay out of the conflict, Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah was closely following the situation and would take action when the time is right.

Hezbollah’s commitment to supporting Hamas comes as tensions escalate between Israel and the Gaza Strip. Both sides have exchanged fire, with Hamas launching a major attack on Israel resulting in casualties on both sides. As the Israeli military prepares for a potential ground assault on Gaza, Hezbollah signals its willingness to contribute to the confrontation.

However, while Hezbollah’s readiness to join the conflict adds another dimension to the already complex situation, it should be noted that the group has not yet made any concrete moves. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has not commented on the ongoing conflict, leaving some uncertainty about the extent of the group’s involvement.

In the midst of the conflict, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Qassem to discuss the situation. Although the details of the meeting are unclear, Amirabdollahian urged the US to rein in Israel to prevent a wider regional war.

The escalating violence in the region has led to a humanitarian crisis, with casualties on both sides and a significant number of people displaced from their homes. The international community, including aid groups, has been called upon to provide critical aid to the affected areas.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Hezbollah’s potential involvement will impact the conflict and further strain relations in the region. The immediate focus should be on finding a path towards de-escalation and addressing the humanitarian needs of those affected by the violence.