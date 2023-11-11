New Weapons and Tensions Rise along Lebanon-Israel Border

The ongoing battles between Hezbollah and Israeli troops along the Lebanon-Israel border are witnessing the introduction of new weapons by Hezbollah fighters. Among these weapons is a missile equipped with a heavy warhead, demonstrating the militant group’s determination to keep pressuring Israel.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, criticized the United States for not intervening in the Israel-Hamas conflict. He stated that the US is the only country capable of stopping Israel’s extensive offensive in the Gaza Strip but fails to do so. Nasrallah emphasized that attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria will continue until the conflict in Gaza is resolved.

The situation along Lebanon’s southern border continues to escalate, with Hezbollah attacking northern Israel using suicide drones in response to an Israeli strike in Syria. Nasrallah referred to the attack on the Israeli town of Eilat as a “great achievement,” though he did not claim responsibility. The exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israeli troops began on October 8, a day after a deadly assault by Hamas in southern Israel.

According to Hezbollah officials, their attacks on Israeli posts along the border have diverted the attention of three Israeli army divisions, allowing Hamas to face less resistance in the Gaza Strip. The recent fighting has led to changes in the nature of the attacks, including the types of weapons used and the depth of strikes inside Israel. Hezbollah has been deploying unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance drones into northern Israel, gathering valuable information.

On Saturday, Hezbollah claimed to have attacked multiple Israeli posts and an infantry unit on the Israeli side of the border, achieving direct hits. In retaliation, the Israeli military conducted airstrikes on various Hezbollah targets, including infrastructure, military posts, weapons depots, and intelligence facilities.

Amidst the conflict, tensions are high, leading to casualties on both sides. An Israeli drone strike killed a fighter and wounded two others, who were members of the Shiite Muslim Amal group. Hezbollah has lost nearly 70 fighters in the past five weeks, while this incident marked the first casualty for the Amal group since the fighting began.

Nasrallah highlighted the power of the Burkan rocket, which was used to strike an Israeli military post on Saturday. This rocket possesses a warhead weighing between 300 and 500 kilograms (661 to 1,100 pounds), causing significant damage upon impact.

As the region continues to grapple with the conflict, Nasrallah urged leaders of Muslim and Arab countries to unite and demand that the United States put an end to the aggression, war, and crimes taking place in Gaza. The recent summit hosted by Saudi Arabia aimed to devise a cohesive strategy among the leaders of 57 countries in addressing the situation.

For more information on the ongoing conflict, visit AP’s coverage.

