Hezbollah’s Growing Cost in the Middle East Conflict

By understanding Hezbollah’s perspective in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, it becomes clear that the group is paying a significant price. Over 100 of its fighters have lost their lives in the weeks of hostilities with Israel, making it their deadliest confrontation since the 2006 war. Despite the increasing toll, sources familiar with Hezbollah’s thinking do not foresee an all-out war.

Hezbollah, a Lebanese group supported by Iran, has been engaged in trading fire with Israel at the border as a result of their Palestinian ally Hamas attacking Israel. This conflict has drawn in other Iran-aligned factions across the Middle East. However, the violence has largely remained confined to border areas due to the unwritten rules of engagement between the two adversaries. These rules have prevented a total war scenario, although the potential for an escalation exists.

During a funeral in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah official stated their commitment to supporting the Gaza front and reducing pressure on it. However, they are also cautious about detonating the overall situation. This restrained approach by Hezbollah is in accordance with the ongoing “rules” governing the confrontation.

The Israeli military, when asked about the situation, declined to respond. However, it is known that Israel is not seeking to open a front in the north. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of turning Beirut “into Gaza” if Hezbollah initiates an all-out war. Additionally, Israel aims to see Hezbollah pushed back from the border in line with a U.N. resolution that ended the 2006 war. The Israeli Defense Minister has emphasized the importance of restoring full security to the region.

The conflict has led to tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese fleeing the border area. However, the United States, represented by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, has expressed a desire to prevent the conflict from escalating into a wider or regional war. The U.S. calls upon Hezbollah to avoid actions that could provoke such a conflict.

Despite the loss of life and the impact of the conflict, Hezbollah sees it as a “live manoeuvre” that provides valuable lessons for any future war. However, this learning comes at a significant price. The ongoing hostilities have resulted in civilian casualties on both sides and have disrupted the lives of many.

