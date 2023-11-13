Hezbollah’s Strategic Move in the Israel-Hamas War

In the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon, has made it clear that they are already deeply involved in the conflict. Their deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, stated that Hezbollah is “in the heart of the battle.” This comes as Israel continues its airstrikes and drone strikes in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah retaliates by firing rockets and missiles towards Israel.

Hezbollah has a clear purpose in escalating tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border. Kassem explains that they are trying to weaken their Israeli enemy and demonstrate their readiness to engage. Hamas officials have also stated that if Israel initiates a ground offensive in Gaza, Hezbollah will join the fight.

The exchanges of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border have increased significantly since the initial attack by Hamas, resulting in the deaths of over 1,400 civilians and soldiers in southern Israel. In response, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have claimed the lives of more than 4,000 Palestinians.

There is growing concern that Hezbollah, backed by Iran, with its vast arsenal of rockets, missiles, and drones, might launch a large-scale attack on northern Israel, opening a new front in the Israel-Hamas war. Kassem effectively confirms their influence on the conflict by keeping three Israeli army divisions occupied in the north instead of preparing to fight in Gaza.

Hezbollah’s actions have had a significant impact on the course of the war. Kassem argues that if the Israeli enemy is determined to crush the Palestinian resistance, they should expect other regional resistance fighters to take action. “We are in the heart of the battle today. We are making achievements through this battle,” he emphasized during a speech at a Hezbollah fighter’s funeral.

Recent events demonstrate the escalating violence in the region. An Israeli drone reportedly fired a missile in a valley deep inside Lebanon, far from the border. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for several attacks on Israeli positions and an Israeli infantry force, boasting about their direct hits. Meanwhile, Israeli shelling targeted Lebanese villages, resulting in casualties.

Hezbollah confirmed the deaths of six of its fighters on Saturday, bringing the count to 19 Lebanese militants killed since October 7th. The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, acknowledged retaliation by launching a drone after gunmen fired towards Israeli territory. Adraee reported “direct hits” in both instances.

Hezbollah’s Kassem addressed concerns from foreign dignitaries who have urged Lebanese officials to dissuade the group from participating in the Israel-Hamas conflict. However, he asserted that Hezbollah is an integral part of the battle. He also highlighted the group’s stance on the need to halt Israeli aggression to prevent further escalation.

Kassem expressed confidence that the preparations of Hamas and other resistance fighters in Gaza would turn any Israeli ground invasion into a “graveyard” for the Israeli forces.

FAQs:

What is Hezbollah?

Hezbollah is a militant group based in Lebanon that maintains a significant presence and operates independently of the Lebanese government. They are backed by Iran and are recognized as both a political party and a military organization. What is the Israel-Hamas war?

The Israel-Hamas war refers to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The war escalated following the attacks by Hamas on southern Israel, with Israel responding with airstrikes and a subsequent ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. What is the purpose of heating up the Lebanon-Israel border for Hezbollah? Hezbollah aims to weaken Israel and demonstrate its readiness to engage in the conflict. They seek to divert Israeli forces from Gaza and show solidarity with their ally, Hamas.

