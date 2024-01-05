Hezbollah Leader Warns of Israeli Aggression if Hamas Official’s Death Goes Unanswered

Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, issued a stern message on Friday, stating that Lebanon will face serious repercussions in the form of Israeli attacks if his organization fails to respond to the alleged assassination of a high-ranking Hamas official in Beirut. The incident occurred when an airstrike hit the city on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of Deputy Hamas leader Saleh Arouri and three others. While Hezbollah media blamed Israel for the attack, Israeli officials have vehemently denied any involvement.

During a televised address, Nasrallah expressed that Hezbollah cannot remain silent in the face of such a violation. He warned that if the organization does not take action, the entire nation of Lebanon, along with its cities, villages, and public figures, will be exposed to the wrath of Israeli aggression.

FAQ:

– Q: Who is Hezbollah?

– A: Hezbollah is a Shiite Islamist political and military organization based in Lebanon. It was formed in the 1980s and is backed by Iran.

– Q: Who is Hamas?

– A: Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist political and military organization, primarily operating in the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist group by several countries, including the United States and Israel.

– Q: What are the Shebaa Farms and Ghajar?

– A: The Shebaa Farms is a disputed territory located at the intersection of Israel, Lebanon, and Syria. It has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War, but Lebanon claims ownership. Ghajar is a village that straddles the Israel-Lebanon border. Lebanon considers it to be part of its territory, while its residents have affiliations with both Lebanon and Syria.

– Q: What is the historical context between Hezbollah, Israel, and Hamas?

– A: Hezbollah and Israel have a long history of conflict, including a war in 2006. Hezbollah has been supportive of Hamas and has launched attacks on Israeli military posts in solidarity with the Palestinian group.

Nasrallah further revealed that Hezbollah has executed a total of 670 military operations on the Israeli-Lebanese border since the Gaza war began, approximately three months ago. According to him, these operations have resulted in the destruction of numerous Israeli military vehicles and tanks.

Nasrallah also cautioned that if Israel succeeds in its objective to eliminate Hamas in Gaza, the Jewish state would then turn its attention towards Lebanon. He stressed that an escalated conflict would have severe repercussions for the residents of northern Israel.

The Hezbollah leader concluded his address by emphasizing that any war initiated against his group would be met with a resolute and relentless response. He declared that those who consider conflict with Hezbollah will undoubtedly regret their decision.

In the aftermath of the Gaza war, Nasrallah sees an opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its control over territories currently occupied by Israel, such as the Shebaa Farms, the town of Ghajar, and other disputed areas. This has been a longstanding issue between Lebanon and Israel, with both countries claiming ownership over the mentioned territories.

It is important to note that while Israeli officials have denied involvement in the airstrike that killed Saleh Arouri, they acknowledged the precision of the attack. Ambassador Mark Regev stated that the strike was not aimed at the Lebanese state or even Hezbollah, but rather a targeted operation against the Hamas leadership.

In conclusion, Nasrallah’s firm warning highlights the escalating tensions between Hezbollah, Israel, and Hamas. The situation in the region remains highly volatile, and the actions taken by any of these parties could have far-reaching consequences.