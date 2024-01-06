Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Cross-Border Fire as Efforts to Prevent Escalation Continue

Amidst heightened tensions in the region, the exchange of heavy cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanon-based Hezbollah took place on Saturday. The incident occurred after the targeted killing of Saleh Arouri, the deputy political leader of Hamas in Lebanon’s capital, presumably by Israel. Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasized the need for retaliation, warning that an absence of response would leave Lebanon vulnerable to further Israeli attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarked on an urgent diplomatic tour in the Middle East in an effort to prevent regional escalation. As part of his fourth visit since the Israel-Hamas war began three months ago, Blinken stressed the importance of avoiding Lebanon’s entanglement in a larger conflict. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell echoed this sentiment during his own Middle East tour, emphasizing the necessity of preventing a regional conflict.

Hezbollah claims to have launched 62 rockets towards an Israeli air surveillance base on Mount Meron, resulting in direct hits as part of their initial response to Arouri’s killing. It also reported that rockets struck two army posts near the border. The Israeli military confirmed the firing of approximately 40 rockets towards Meron, but made no mention of the base being hit. Israeli forces responded by targeting the Hezbollah cell responsible for launching the rockets.

Israeli airstrikes targeted southern Lebanon, specifically the outskirts of Kouthariyeh al-Siyad, a village located about 40 kilometers from the border. Lebanon’s National News Agency reported casualties resulting from these strikes, which are relatively uncommon in recent months. Additionally, Israeli forces shelled border areas, including the town of Khiam.

Amidst this exchange, separate rocket fire originated from the Islamic Group in Lebanon, the country’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. The group fired two volleys of rockets towards the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, resulting in casualties. This attack was carried out in response to the strike that killed Arouri.

The Gaza conflict, which triggered the present tensions, began with a Hamas attack on southern Israel. The attack resulted in the death of approximately 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and the capture of around 250 hostages. While Israel has been reducing its military assault in northern Gaza, it has intensified its offensive in the southern region, resulting in a deteriorating humanitarian situation. Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians are crowded into smaller territories and constantly subjected to Israeli airstrikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated the necessity of continuing the war until Hamas is eliminated, Israeli hostages are returned, and Gaza is no longer seen as a threat.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported 122 Palestinian deaths within the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll since the onset of the conflict to 22,722. There is no distinction made between combatants and civilians within this count. The ministry noted that two-thirds of those killed were women or children. Injured individuals stood at 58,166.

Hospitals in Gaza, such as Deir al-Balah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital and the European Hospital in Khan Younis, received numerous bodies resulting from Israeli airstrikes. The casualties included displaced individuals seeking shelter and members of a family killed in the attacks.

Israel holds Hamas responsible for civilian fatalities by asserting that the group uses Gaza’s civilian infrastructure for cover. However, international criticism of Israel has grown due to the mounting number of civilian casualties. The United States has called on Israel to take additional measures to prevent harm to civilians, while continuing to provide military support to Israel.

With concerns of regional escalation, Blinken’s diplomatic efforts seek to ease tensions and facilitate a resolution. He began his tour in Turkey, a country that the Biden administration believes can influence Iran and its proxies to avoid a wider conflict. The objective is to garner Turkish support for potential post-war Gaza plans, including contributions to reconstruction efforts and participation in a multinational force.

The diplomatic trip will also involve visits to Greece, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank, and Egypt. The aim is to prevent the conflict from spreading further, revive peace talks, and eventually work towards a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sources:

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com)

– [BBC News](https://www.bbc.com)

– [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com)