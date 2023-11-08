Hezbollah Leader Holds Meeting with Palestinian Armed Group Leaders

In a recent development, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met with senior leaders from Hamas and Islamic Jihad to discuss their alliance’s strategy for achieving a comprehensive victory over Israel. The meeting, which took place on Wednesday, involved Nasrallah, Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri, and Islamic Jihad chief Ziad al-Nakhala. However, the location of the meeting was not disclosed.

During the discussions, the leaders focused on the ongoing developments since the beginning of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the subsequent events across all fronts, including the border confrontations between Lebanon and occupied Palestine. The statement quoted by Lebanese state media Al-Manar emphasized the assessment of international and regional stances, as well as the necessary measures to be taken by the Axis of Resistance in order to put an end to the brutal attack on the oppressed people of Gaza and the West Bank.

Since the initial attack on October 7 by Hamas fighters, Hezbollah has engaged in frequent exchanges of fire with Israeli forces along the Israeli-Lebanese border. Two additional fighters from the Lebanese group were reported dead, bringing the total death toll among Hezbollah fighters to 40 since the commencement of the conflict.

Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza continues to escalate, with the Israeli aggression claiming the lives of 704 Palestinians, including 305 children, according to the health ministry. Tuesday saw the highest death toll recorded in a single day since the conflict began. In the occupied West Bank, clashes with the Israeli military have resulted in the deaths of at least 100 people, as reported by the Palestinian health ministry.

In response to rockets launched from Syria, Israel’s military announced targeting Syrian army infrastructure. While no further details were provided, Israel did not directly accuse Syria’s army of launching the rockets. Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported that the Israeli attack resulted in the death of eight soldiers and injured seven others near the city of Deraa, as stated by a military source. These developments have raised concerns about the potential spillover of the conflict across the Middle East.