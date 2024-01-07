Hezbollah Strikes Back: Escalating Violence in the Israel-Hamas Conflict

Overview

In a retaliatory move, Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group, launched dozens of rockets into northern Israel. This attack comes as a response to the targeted killing of Saleh Arouri, a top political leader of Hezbollah’s ally, Hamas. The escalating violence between Hezbollah and Israel adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Both sides are engaged in a fierce conflict, causing casualties and raising concerns about the humanitarian situation.

The Rocket Attack

Hezbollah claimed to have launched 62 rockets towards an Israeli air surveillance base on Mount Meron, with direct hits on the target. Additionally, the rockets struck two army posts near the border. The Israeli military acknowledged that around 40 rockets were fired towards Meron, but did not confirm if the base was hit or not. Israel retaliated by striking the Hezbollah cell responsible for the rocket attack. The exact outcome and extent of the damage caused by the rockets remains unclear.

Israeli Airstrikes in Lebanon

In response to the rocket attack from Hezbollah, Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Kouthariyeh al-Siyad village in southern Lebanon. These strikes, which caused casualties, mark a rare instance of Israeli forces conducting such attacks deeper inside Lebanon since the border fighting began. The Israeli army has not provided immediate comments on these airstrikes.

Broader Context

The cross-border escalation between Hezbollah and Israel coincided with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s diplomatic tour of the Middle East. Blinken’s visit to the region aims to address the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and seek potential solutions. The war between Israel and Hamas was sparked by a Hamas attack on southern Israel, resulting in significant loss of life and numerous hostages. Israel has since been scaling back its military assault in northern Gaza while intensifying its offensive in the south to crush Hamas.

Casualties and Humanitarian Crisis

The conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a high number of casualties and a worsening humanitarian crisis. In the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported 122 Palestinian deaths, bringing the total since the start of the war to 22,722. It should be noted that the ministry does not distinguish between combatants and civilians. Additionally, the number of injured individuals reached 58,166, with two-thirds of the casualties being women or children. Hospitals have received bodies and treated those wounded in airstrikes and clashes between Israeli forces and militants.

