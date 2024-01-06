New Escalations in Israeli-Lebanese Conflict: Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base

In a significant development in the ongoing Israeli-Lebanese conflict, Lebanese armed group Hezbollah has launched a barrage of rockets at a vital Israeli military base. This attack is believed to be a “preliminary response” to the killing of a senior Hamas leader, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut earlier this week. Hezbollah claims to have targeted the Meron air control base with 62 missiles of various types.

The European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has expressed concern about Lebanon being dragged into a regional conflict as a result of escalating tensions between Israel and Gaza. Borrell, who recently met with the Lebanese prime minister in Beirut, emphasized the importance of avoiding a further escalation in the Middle East.

The Israeli military confirmed that approximately 40 rockets were fired towards the Meron air surveillance base, resulting in no immediate reports of casualties or damage. In response, Israel conducted attacks on what it deemed a “terrorist cell” responsible for the launches. Additionally, another Lebanese group, Jama’a Islamiya, claimed to have fired rockets at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, had previously warned that Lebanon would react to the killing of al-Arouri and threatened severe consequences for Israel if it chooses to launch a war on Lebanon. The assassination of al-Arouri, which allegedly involved an Israeli attack, took place in a Hezbollah stronghold. Nasrallah cautioned that his group’s fighting would have no boundaries or rules in the event of an escalated conflict.

Concerns over the regional escalation have been echoed by Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, who stated that a large-scale bombing in southern Lebanon would result in a “comprehensive explosion” in the region.

The situation remains tense, with ongoing cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. While Hezbollah seeks to avoid a full-scale war that would negatively impact Lebanon, it maintains a firm stance against Israeli aggression. Israel has been exerting pressure on Hezbollah positions through airstrikes and the use of drones, which could potentially escalate the situation.

As the conflict in Gaza continues and regional tensions soar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is making his fourth visit to the Middle East in three months. His efforts aim to facilitate diplomatic dialogues and de-escalation in a volatile region.

