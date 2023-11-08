Hezbollah Launches Attack on Israeli Military Sites in Solidarity with Hamas

In a show of solidarity with the Hamas attack on southern Israel, the Hezbollah terror group launched mortars at Israeli military sites on the Lebanon border. The attack targeted three Israeli positions in the contested Mount Dov region. Hezbollah claimed to have fired numerous rockets and shells, directly hitting the Israeli positions. However, there were no immediate reports of Lebanese casualties.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) responded to the attack by retaliating with artillery fire and a drone strike against “Hezbollah infrastructure” in the area. According to a military source, the drone strike targeted a tent that the terror group had set up in Israeli territory months ago.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) intervened to contain the situation and prevent further escalation. UNIFIL called on both sides to exercise restraint and use the organization’s liaison and coordination mechanisms. The peacekeeping force assured that its personnel remained in their positions, working from shelters for their safety.

Hezbollah’s involvement in this conflict is notable, as the group had largely refrained from participating in previous rounds of fighting between Israel and Palestinian terror groups. However, it allowed local Palestinian factions to operate from its territory in southern Lebanon.

Tensions with Hezbollah have been on the rise in recent months. The terror group had erected two tents, one of which remained in Israeli territory since early June. Israel had failed to persuade UNIFIL to require Lebanon to dismantle the tent. Additionally, Hezbollah has deployed dozens of posts along the Lebanese border and increased patrols and presence in the area.

This exchange of fire on the northern border occurred concurrently with the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas on the southern frontier. Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israel, firing thousands of rockets and sending gunmen into Israeli communities. The surprise attack caught the Israeli military and security forces off guard, resulting in significant casualties on both sides.

As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Hezbollah’s involvement will impact the overall dynamics of the conflict and regional stability.