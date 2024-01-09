Hezbollah’s Drone Commander Targeted by Israeli Strike

In a recent turn of events, a senior Hezbollah commander responsible for a series of drone attacks in northern Israel was reportedly taken out by an Israeli drone strike. Ali Hussein Barji, head of Hezbollah’s aerial forces in southern Lebanon, was killed in an explosion during a funeral in the town of Khirbet Selm, where members of the Iranian-backed terror group were gathered.

Barji was believed to be the mastermind behind the drone attacks that have been causing havoc in northern Israel since Hezbollah initiated its assault on the Jewish state in solidarity with the Palestinians. These attacks included a strike on the Israel Defense Forces’ Northern Command headquarters in Safed.

The attack on the Safed base triggered rocket sirens across multiple cities in northern Israel, but fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The IDF, while acknowledging the airstrikes it carried out against Hezbollah, refrained from commenting on the specific drone strike that resulted in Barji’s death.

Hezbollah confirmed that alongside Barji, three other members were killed when an Israeli airstrike hit a vehicle in the town of Ghandouriyeh. The identified members included Sharif Sayyid Nasser, Issa Ali Nour a-Din, and Hassan Abdel Hussein Ismail.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, combined with the situation in Gaza, has raised concerns about regional stability. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet, warned that the attacks could escalate the situation further. Netanyahu has even threatened to go to war in south Lebanon if Hezbollah does not cease its attacks against Israel.

Despite the tensions, Hezbollah’s deputy chief, Naim Qassem, expressed the group’s desire to avoid war in Lebanon. However, he made it clear that they would respond to any expansion from Israel with maximum force.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also emphasized the importance of avoiding war between Israel and Hezbollah, proposing collaboration between the two nations to promote stability in the region rather than escalating violence.

Sources: Times of Israel, Reuters, Associated Press.