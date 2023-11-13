Hezbollah Destroys Israeli Surveillance Cameras, Signaling Heightened Tensions in the Region

BEIRUT – Recent events along the Lebanon-Israel border have escalated tensions in the region, with Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group taking action by destroying surveillance cameras on several Israeli army posts. The move comes in the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war that began on October 7.

Hezbollah’s military media arm released a video showcasing snipers shooting and destroying surveillance cameras stationed at five strategic points along the Lebanon-Israel border. By dismantling these cameras, the militant group aims to hinder the Israeli army’s ability to monitor activities on the Lebanese side of the border.

In response to days of exchanges of fire that resulted in several casualties, including four Hezbollah fighters, Hezbollah fighters fired anti-tank missiles towards Israeli army positions and Israeli troops shelled border areas on the Lebanese side.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah dates back to the summer of 2006, when the two adversaries engaged in a monthlong war that ended in a stalemate. Israel considers Hezbollah, a Shiite militant group backed by Iran, as its most immediate and serious threat. It is estimated that Hezbollah possesses approximately 150,000 rockets and missiles aimed at Israel.

There is a growing concern that the Iran-backed Hezbollah may enter the conflict with Israel. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden cautioned other Middle Eastern players against joining the war. In response, the US has deployed warships to the region and pledged unwavering support for Israel.

Hezbollah legislator Hassan Fadlallah stated on Sunday that the group is prepared for any scenario, refraining from disclosing their next move. Fadlallah emphasized that Hezbollah’s next step is closely linked to the situation in Gaza.

Against this backdrop, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived in Beirut to hold discussions with officials regarding the border tensions.

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati noted that the government, despite being politically paralyzed, is making efforts to ease tensions along the southern border with Israel to prevent the country from being dragged into another conflict.

On the Israeli side, the military issued an evacuation order for residents of 28 communities near the Lebanese border. The evacuation order applies to communities located within 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) of the border.

Although Hezbollah has emphasized that the increased strikes are a warning rather than an indication of an intent to go to war, the situation remains precarious.

In anticipation of a potential escalation along the Lebanon-Israel border, the World Health Organization has dispatched two shipments of medical supplies to Beirut.

