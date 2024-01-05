Hezbollah Issues Warning of Potential Israeli Attacks on Lebanon

Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has raised concerns about the possibility of increased Israeli attacks on Lebanon following the killing of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut. Nasrallah stated that Hezbollah cannot remain silent in the face of such a violation. He warned that if the group does not react, the entire country of Lebanon will be exposed to potential attacks.

Al-Arouri was allegedly killed in an Israeli attack on a southern suburb of Beirut, which serves as a stronghold for Hezbollah. In response, Nasrallah pledged that there will be a reaction and punishment for this act. He also emphasized that this is not the first time he has made such a promise, warning Israel against expanding its war efforts.

Lebanon has lodged a complaint with the United Nations Security Council, labeling the assassination of al-Arouri as the “most dangerous phase” of Israeli attacks on the country. The complaint highlights Israel’s use of Lebanese airspace to bomb Syria and accuses Israel of deploying six missiles in the attack, resulting in al-Arouri’s death.

Nasrallah, in his address, declared that Hezbollah fighters have a comprehensive understanding of Israeli military positions, while noting that Israel often downplays its casualties and equipment losses. The Hezbollah leader further emphasized the group’s determination to retaliate, stating that they will choose the right time and place for their response.

According to Nasrallah, the southern border of Lebanon with Israel plays a crucial role in their ongoing conflict. He argued that current operations along the border present a historic opportunity for Lebanon to reclaim its occupied land from Israel. Nasrallah suggested that the Islamic resistance in Iraq also has a similar opportunity to eliminate the United States’ presence in the country.

Highlighting Hezbollah’s military actions, Nasrallah claimed that they have conducted approximately 670 operations on the Lebanon-Israel border. These operations reportedly resulted in the destruction of a significant number of Israeli vehicles and tanks. Nasrallah warned that if Israel successfully achieves its military objectives in Gaza, they will then turn their focus to Lebanon.

Clashes between the Israeli army and Hezbollah along the Israel-Lebanon border have intensified since Israel’s conflict with the Gaza Strip began. These clashes have resulted in the loss of lives, including Lebanese civilians, and members of Hezbollah. Both Israel and armed groups in southern Lebanon, particularly Hezbollah, have been engaging in frequent exchanges across the United Nations-patrolled border.

