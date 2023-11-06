Hezbollah Leader Urges Peace amidst Deadly Clashes in Lebanese Refugee Camp

The leader of the armed group Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, has called for an immediate halt to the violent clashes that have been engulfing the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh in southern Lebanon. The fighting, which has been ongoing since Saturday, has resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people. Nasrallah emphasized the detrimental impact of the clashes on the camp residents, the Palestinian people, the south of Lebanon, and the entire nation.

The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees (UNRWA) reported that around 2,000 individuals have already fled their homes in the camp due to the violence. Additionally, UNRWA activities have been suspended in response to the escalating situation. Local media outlets have noted that over 40 people, including children, have sustained injuries. Healthcare workers have faced immense challenges in attending to those wounded, as the fighting has made it difficult to access the affected areas.

Negotiations between the Fatah mainstream faction and the Junud al-Sham group have yielded temporary ceasefires, but clashes have swiftly resumed. Nasrallah urged anyone with the ability to intervene and mediate a truce to do so. Hezbollah, which controls southern Lebanon and opposes Israel, maintains connections with Palestinian factions and supports their cause.

The violence first erupted when an unidentified gunman targeted Mahmoud Khalil, a member of an armed group, inadvertently killing his associate. Subsequent confrontations led to the deaths of Fatah commander Abu Ashraf al-Armouchi and several of his aides. The Palestinian presidency has condemned the violence, denouncing it as a “heinous massacre.”

Palestinian refugees living in camps across Lebanon already endure dire conditions and face numerous legal restrictions due to limited employment opportunities. The volatile situation in Ein el-Hilweh highlights the lack of unity among Palestinian factions, with power struggles and intermittent violence creating an atmosphere of constant uncertainty. The camp, like others in Lebanon, was established after the 1948 Nakba and houses a significant number of Palestinians.

Efforts to resolve the clashes and establish stability face additional challenges due to the camps’ location outside the jurisdiction of Lebanese security services. With internal security matters falling under the control of factions within the camps, ensuring lasting peace remains a complex endeavor.

Nasrallah also heightened his rhetoric, expressing anger over the recent incidents of Quran burning in Denmark and Sweden. He criticized the weak response from Muslim states and called for believers to take matters into their own hands, demanding the strongest punishment for those responsible.

Hezbollah, formed in 1982 during the Israeli invasion of Lebanon with Iranian assistance, has been classified as a “terrorist” organization by the United States and several other Western countries.