Hezbollah Vows Retaliation as Tensions Escalate in the Middle East

Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has announced that a response to the killing of a senior Hamas official in Beirut is “inevitable,” which has heightened concerns about an escalation of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel. Nasrallah stated that if there is no response from his group, all of Lebanon would be “exposed.” He also highlighted the current operations on the southern border as a “historic opportunity” for Lebanon to reclaim its occupied land. Nasrallah warned that residents of northern Israel would be the first to suffer the consequences of an expanded war.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Nasrallah has addressed the public four times, with his most recent statements coming shortly after the killing of Saleh al-Arouri, the No 2 in Hamas’s political bureau. Although Nasrallah did not disclose the exact nature or timing of the response, his words strongly indicated that an imminent retaliation is on the horizon. Analysts also suggested that other Iranian proxies may increase their attacks on US forces in Iraq.

While Hezbollah has been supporting Hamas in Gaza, it has refrained from engaging in a major war with Israel. However, Nasrallah’s recent comments were more forceful than before, timed with Lebanon issuing a formal complaint to the UN Security Council over the killing and Israeli incursions into Lebanon’s airspace. Nasrallah emphasized that Hezbollah has been conducting ongoing operations against Israel for over 90 days, with an average of six to seven attacks per day.

The Hezbollah leader’s remarks were made during a gathering at a mosque in Lebanon’s Bekaa valley, commemorating one of the founders of Hezbollah. Attendees expressed mixed opinions on the current situation. Some believe that Israel has crossed a significant “red line” and that a major war is imminent. Others speculate that Hezbollah will maintain its ambiguous position in the conflict. Residents of the southern border, who have been heavily affected by the exchanges, are eagerly awaiting Nasrallah’s decision on peace or war.

Hezbollah has been carefully managing its actions, refraining from using its heavier rockets and seeking to contain the violence to limited exchanges near the border. However, the killing of the Hamas official in a significant Hezbollah stronghold has altered the situation. Many analysts now anticipate that Hezbollah will escalate its response but stop short of initiating a full-scale war.

The ongoing economic crisis in Lebanon has played a role in Hezbollah’s cautious approach, while Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for the assassination. Despite this, the Israeli government is urging Hezbollah to withdraw from the border area, further intensifying tensions in the region.

