Strong Condemnation and Ominous Warning: Hezbollah’s Response to the Killing of Hamas Leader

Hezbollah, the influential Lebanese armed group, has expressed its deep concern and outrage over the recent killing of Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chief of Palestinian faction Hamas, in Beirut. In a televised speech, the leader of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, described the killing as a “major, dangerous crime” and refused to remain silent on the matter.

Blaming Israel for the attack, Nasrallah offered his heartfelt condolences to Hamas, calling the incident a “flagrant Israeli aggression”. The strike took place in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, which is considered a stronghold of Hezbollah.

While Israel’s military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, did not directly comment on al-Arouri’s killing, he emphasized that the military was prepared for any consequences that may follow. However, a more alarming response came from David Barnea, the chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, who vowed to pursue and eliminate every Hamas member involved in the October 7 attack on Israel, regardless of their location. This statement appears to point towards Israel’s involvement in Tuesday’s blast.

This attack marks the first strike on Beirut after almost three months of near-daily fire between the Israeli military and Hezbollah on the Israel-Lebanon border. Hezbollah had launched rockets across the border in support of Hamas following a deadly assault into southern Israel. Nasrallah claimed that Hezbollah’s prompt action and the cross-border shelling prevented a broader Israeli bombing campaign on Lebanon.

Hezbollah is a part of the “axis of resistance”, an alliance of armed groups with ties to Iran, which includes Hamas in Palestine and the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Nasrallah made it clear that if Israel were to initiate a war against Lebanon, Hezbollah would not be bound by any rules or ceilings and would employ all available means to fight back.

However, according to Andrea Dessi, an assistant professor of international relations at the American University of Rome, a direct escalation in the near future seems unlikely. Dessi believes that Hezbollah does not want to assume the responsibility of starting a major war, although the credibility of Nasrallah and his organization is at stake, as he had previously stated that any such killing would be met with a response.

Nasrallah’s speech can be seen as a delicate balancing act, as he acknowledged the ongoing conflict along the southern Lebanese border with Israel and expressed Hezbollah’s determination to continue fighting. At the same time, he emphasized the strategic considerations that resistance groups, part of the “axis of resistance”, need to take into account. Nasrallah is aware of the destructive capabilities of Israel and the potential devastation it can bring to Lebanon.

The situation remains tense, but Hezbollah seems to be cautious about plunging into a full-scale war. Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver another televised speech on Friday, which will likely shed more light on Hezbollah’s strategy moving forward.

(Source: Al Jazeera)