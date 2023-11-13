Hezbollah Leader Promises Intensified Actions Against Israel

After the recent surge in hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, the leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group, Hassan Nasrallah, has expressed his support for Hamas’ attack on Israel. Nasrallah has assured that Hezbollah will increase its military pressure on Israel in the near future. However, he clarified that the group is not planning a large-scale attack at the moment, as regional leaders evaluate the potential risks of a broader conflict.

Nasrallah’s statement marks the first time he has spoken publicly since the Hamas attacks, which resulted in the deaths of 1,400 individuals in southern Israel and triggered a war in Gaza. Over the past few months, Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in tit-for-tat exchanges of fire along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

It is important to note that Hezbollah is a Lebanon-based political and military organization. Founded in the 1980s, the group primarily advocates for the rights of the Shiite Muslim community in Lebanon and has maintained a hostile stance towards Israel. With strong ties to Iran, Hezbollah has been involved in various armed conflicts in the region, including the ongoing Syrian Civil War.

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, the international community closely monitors the situation, seeking to prevent further deterioration and a potential escalation of violence.

