Hezbollah Attack Injures Israeli Soldiers and Civilians Along Lebanon Border

Several Israeli soldiers and civilians have been wounded in an attack by Lebanon’s Hezbollah group near the country’s border with Lebanon. The clashes between the Iran-backed group and the Israeli military have been escalating, raising concerns about the potential for further conflict in the Middle East.

The Israeli military stated that seven Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers sustained minor injuries from mortar shell launches near Manara in northern Israel. Additionally, information about ten other individuals wounded by rocket blasts and shrapnel was not provided, but two of them are reported to be in critical condition.

The Israeli military reported fifteen launches from Lebanon over the past hour, four of which were intercepted by defense systems. The rest fell into open areas. Hamas’ military wing claimed responsibility for shelling the northern town of Haifa and Israeli border towns of Na’ura and Shlomi from southern Lebanon, without providing further details.

Hezbollah initiated the attack by firing anti-tank missiles at an Israeli community near the border, resulting in severe injuries to utility workers. In response, the Israeli military launched artillery fire towards the source of the attack. The Israel Electric Corp. stated that workers in the rural community of Dovev were wounded while repairing lines damaged in a previous attack. Reports indicate that six people were wounded, including one critically.

Israel retaliated by striking several towns in southern Lebanon, including Yaroun, Mays el-Jabal, and Alma al-Shaab. Hezbollah claimed that it launched guided missiles targeting an Israeli military force involved in installing transmission poles and surveillance equipment near the Dovev barracks, resulting in damage to an Israeli military bulldozer. Shortly after this attack, air raid sirens were heard in northern Israel, with reports of another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon.

As clashes intensify along the Lebanon-Israel border, Hezbollah has announced additional attacks on Israeli military gatherings and barracks in border areas Birket Riche and Zareit. This incident marks one of the most serious involving civilians since an Israeli airstrike on November 5, which claimed the lives of a woman and three children in south Lebanon.

The conflict between Israeli troops and Hezbollah militants, along with their allies, has been ongoing since the start of the Israel-Hamas war five weeks ago. The situation has escalated as Israel conducts a ground offensive in Gaza against Hamas.

In a separate development, the United Nations peacekeeping force in south Lebanon, UNIFIL, reported that one of its peacekeepers was wounded by gunfire near the town of al-Qawza. The origin of the shooting and whether the peacekeepers were deliberately targeted or caught in crossfire remains unclear. UNIFIL has launched an investigation into the incident.

