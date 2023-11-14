Can Hezbollah Save Lebanon from Collapse?

Lebanon, a nation on the brink of economic and political collapse, now faces the ominous possibility of being drawn into the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. The powerful militant group Hezbollah has been preparing for the scenario of joining the fight since Hamas launched a surprise assault, resulting in widespread casualties. This prompted Israel to declare war in response. In the midst of this volatile situation, the decision by Hezbollah to fully engage in the war raises an important question: Does the group prioritize the well-being of Lebanon or simply act as a proxy for Iran?

As a historian specializing in conflicts involving Israelis, Lebanese, and Palestinians, it is evident that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has had a profound impact on Lebanon. Since the establishment of Israel in 1948 and the subsequent displacement of Palestinians, Lebanon has been deeply affected. The country initially took in 110,000 Palestinian refugees in 1948, a number that has since grown to approximately 210,000. Unfortunately, these refugees have been denied basic rights and their presence has created tension within Lebanon.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict spilled over into Lebanon during the Lebanese civil war from 1975 to 1990. The war resulted in an estimated death toll of 120,000 people and left lasting scars on the capital city of Beirut. Israel played a significant role in this conflict, supporting Christian militias and engaging in combat with Palestinian militias based in Lebanon. In 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon with the objective of eliminating the Palestine Liberation Organization and installing a pro-Israeli Christian government. However, these goals were not achieved.

Lebanon’s political landscape is deeply divided along sectarian lines. The country operates under a complex sectarian system in which government positions are allocated among 18 recognized religious sects. The Shiite population, the largest sect in Lebanon, makes up approximately 30% to 40% of the overall population. However, no recent official census has been conducted due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Hezbollah, founded in 1982 with support from Iran and Syria, has become Lebanon’s most formidable force, both politically and militarily. Thanks to its strong ties to Iran and a cohesive Shiite support base within the country, Hezbollah operates both as part of the Lebanese government and as a separate entity. It boasts its own highly capable military force, surpassing the official Lebanese army, and provides social, educational, and economic services to Shiites.

Lebanon’s recent economic meltdown worsened the already fragile political situation. Years of financial mismanagement, excessive borrowing, and a decline in remittances triggered a severe crisis. The country experienced widespread protests demanding social justice, an end to corruption, and a dismantling of the sectarian political system. Monetary instability, compounded by a devastating explosion at the Beirut port in 2020, pushed Lebanon further into turmoil. The political system has been in gridlock since October 2022, with no agreement on a new president or government.

Amid this chaos, Hezbollah remains relatively unscathed and has positioned itself as a defender of the existing political system. However, Lebanon cannot afford to be dragged into another war, particularly as many already view it as a failed state.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hezbollah?

A: Hezbollah is a powerful Shiite militant group in Lebanon that has political, socioeconomic, and military strength.

Q: What caused the Lebanese civil war?

A: The Lebanese civil war was triggered by a combination of factors, including sectarian tensions and regional conflicts. The presence of Palestinian militias in Lebanon and external intervention from countries such as Israel further fueled the conflict.

Q: Why is Lebanon on the brink of collapse?

A: Lebanon is facing a severe economic crisis due to mismanagement, excessive borrowing, and a decline in remittances. This has led to political instability and protests demanding reforms and an end to corruption.

Q: How has Hezbollah been affected by the Lebanese crisis?

A: Compared to other political forces in Lebanon, Hezbollah has been relatively unaffected by the crisis and has become a staunch defender of the existing political system.